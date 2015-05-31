Milwaukee Brewers' Khris Davis Will Have Knee Surgery

Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Khris Davis will undergo surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee suffered in Saturday's game. The Brewers placed him on the 15-day disabled list Saturday evening, and Davis will have his surgery on June 2 reports Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Davis tore the meniscus while swinging at strike three in the first inning (video). A close up of the swing shows that he appeared to hyperextend the knee as he planted his back foot. Haudricourt quoted the young Brewer describing what happened. Said Davis,

"Took an awkward swing. Knee over-rotated and got (a) meniscus tear. I can't really tell (how serious it is) until they go in there and clean it up."

Davis also called the injury "the worst" when asked to classify it.

Davis is hitting .250 with 5 HR and 16 RBI in 148 at bats spread over 46 games.

MLB.com's Brandon Curry reports that Tyler Wagner will come up from Double-A Biloxi and make his Major League debut Sunday. Wagner was 5-1 with a 2.01 ERA in nine starts for Biloxi.

Manny Parra, who replaced Davis in left field Saturday, gets the start Sunday and -- at this point -- figures to get the bulk of the playing time with Davis out.