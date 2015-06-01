Oakland Athletics' Scott Kazmir Likely To Avoid Disabled List

After his Sunday bullpen session, Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Scott Kazmir proclaimed himself fine, meaning that he intends to avoid the disabled list. Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports that Kazmir neither showed nor felt any signs of discomfort upon completing his throwing session.

Scott Kazmir just threw a 30 pitch bullpen session, tells me it went very well. "It was a relief how great everything felt," he says. — Susan Slusser (@susanslusser) May 31, 2015

Kazmir threw 30 pitches in testing the shoulder tightness and soreness that knocked him out of his last start on May 27 after three innings. He had an MRI Thursday, and since that test showed no damage to the shoulder, he resumed throwing Sunday.

Slusser quoted the lefty saying, "It was a little bit of relief how great everything felt after just a couple of days of rest.” Slusser also commented that Kazmir, officially considered day-to-day, never worried about missing extended time, but the lefty may have his next start postponed a few days and pitch again on June 5 against the Boston Red Sox. He would have pitched Tuesday, but since Monday is an off day for the Athletics, the other starters can each move up a day and still have their normal days of rest between starts.

Kazmir is 2-3 with a 2.93 ERA and 1.23 WHIP in 10 starts so far on the season. After a few rough years, he had a very solid bounce-back year in 2014 with Oakland: 15-9, 3.55 ERA, and 1.16 WHIP. He becomes a free agent after this season ends.