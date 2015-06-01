MLB Power Rankings:  06/01/15

With two months of the season in the books, it's the American League that continues to surprise with the Minnesota Twins and Houston Astros leading their respective divisions. The New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays are locked in a first place tie in a weakened A.L. East.
Over in the National League, it's the usual suspects as the Washington Nationals, St. Louis Cardinals, and Los Angeles Dodgers sit atop their divisions with the Cardinals enjoying the largest division lead in the Majors with a six-game cushion.
As we begin June, the Cardinals hold the top spot in the power rankings with the Kansas City Royals right behind. The top five rounds out with the Twins, Astros, and Dodgers.
MLB Power Rankings Rank Team W-L Last Week 1 St. Louis Cardinals 33-17 5-1 2 Kansas City Royals 29-19 1-4 3 Minnesota Twins 30-19 5-1 4 Houston Astros 31-20 2-4 5 Los Angeles Dodgers 29-20 3-3 6 San Francisco Giants 30-22 5-2 7 Washington Nationals 28-22 2-4 8 New York Mets 28-23 4-2 9 Pittsburgh Pirates 26-24 5-2 10 Chicago Cubs 26-22 2-3 11 Detroit Tigers 28-24 2-5 12 Los Angeles Angels 27-24 5-2 13 Tampa Bay Rays 26-25 2-4 14 Texas Rangers 26-25 5-2 15 New York Yankees 26-25 4-3 16 Cleveland Indians 24-26 4-3 17 Atlanta Braves 25-25 3-4 18 Arizona Diamondbacks 23-26 3-3 19 San Diego Padres 25-27 4-3 20 Baltimore Orioles 23-26 4-4 21 Seattle Mariners 24-26 4-3 22 Colorado Rockies 22-26 5-1 23 Chicago White Sox 23-26 4-4 24 Toronto Blue Jays 23-29 3-3 25 Cincinnati Reds 22-27 4-2 26 Boston Red Sox 22-29 1-6 27 Oakland Athletics 20-33 4-3 28 Miami Marlins 20-31 2-4 29 Philadelphia Phillies 19-33 0-6 30 Milwaukee Brewers 17-34 1-5