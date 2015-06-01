MLB Power Rankings:  06/01/15

With two months of the season in the books, it's the American League that continues to surprise with the Minnesota Twins and Houston Astros leading their respective divisions. The New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays are locked in a first place tie in a weakened A.L. East.

Over in the National League, it's the usual suspects as the Washington Nationals, St. Louis Cardinals, and Los Angeles Dodgers sit atop their divisions with the Cardinals enjoying the largest division lead in the Majors with a six-game cushion.

As we begin June, the Cardinals hold the top spot in the power rankings with the Kansas City Royals right behind. The top five rounds out with the Twins, Astros, and Dodgers.