Houston Astros' Jose Altuve Day-To-Day With Hamstring Strain

The Houston Astros ended a seven-game losing streak with a much-needed 10-0 rout of the Seattle Mariners Friday night. In the process, though, they may have lost their main spark plug for the next few days. Second baseman Jose Altuve pulled up limping after running out a ground ball in his second at-bat in the bottom of the first inning (video). Altuve strained his right hamstring on the play.

Altuve lunged for the bag in attempt to beat the throw on a slow roller to shortstop Willie Bloomquist. The throw just beat him, and as he slowed his gait, Altuve started limping a few steps after hitting the bag. He limped off the field under his own power, and as the Astros came out the field to start the second inning, Marwin Gonzalez replaced him at second base.

Altuve also grounded to Bloomquist in his first at-bat and beat the throw. As the announcers say at the 0:50-mark of the clip, that infield single sparked the Astros' eight-run first-inning rally: "You know, this whole thing started with Altuve legging out an infield ground ball for a base hit, and I think we agree Altuve is the required cog in the Astros offense."

That "required cog" is leading the American League with 17 stolen bases to accompany a .290 average, 5 HR, 27 R, and 27 RBI atop the Astros' lineup.

MLB.com's Chandler Rome reports that Altuve will not play on Saturday "regardless of how he feels," and manager A.J. Hinch will take it one day at a time with his star second baseman. Gonzalez will play second base in the meantime.

Rome also quoted the All-Star second baseman discussing the injury himself. Said Altuve,

"It's not that bad. I'm going to come back tomorrow and they're going to [look] at it. See what happens tomorrow."

Houston is already without shortstop Jed Lowrie (60-day DL for thumb surgery), but they expect him back after the All-Star break.

The Astros enter play on Saturday with a 2.5-game lead over the Texas Rangers in the A.L. West. They have held the Majors' best record at various points throughout the season, which bodes well for the confidence of such a young team during its recovery from its recent losing streak. Making sure Altuve stays healthy and misses only a short time will play a major role in that recovery.