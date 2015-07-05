Chicago Cubs Activate Jorge Soler, Place David Ross on DL

The Chicago Cubs have announced the activation of right fielder Jorge Soler from the disabled list for Sunday's series finale with the Miami Marlins. In addition, the Cubs have placed catcher David Ross on the seven-day disabled list because of concussion symptoms.

MLB.com's Carrie Muskat reports that Soler is coming off the disabled list after a four-game Minor League rehab assignment in which he had two hits in 13 at bats. He landed on the disabled list on June 3 because of a sprained left ankle. The move will become official before the 2:20 start time of Sunday's game.

In 49 games before his injury, Soler was hitting .265/.322/.402 with 4 HR and 19 RBI in his first full season in the Major Leagues. He last played in the Majors on June 1 and took four at bats before leaving the game with his ankle injury.

Soler put up poor numbers in his rehab games, but that has no bearing on manager Joe Maddon's decision to pull him back up for Sunday's game. What counts is his health, and Muskat quoted the Cubs' skipper as stating just that. Said Maddon,

"I don't worry about that stuff. To me, it's a matter of, 'If he's healthy and he's seeing the ball, what does his timing look like?' Those are the kinds of things you're trying to get from the guys down there."

Meanwhile, Ross went on the disabled list just before Saturday night's game, leaving room for a backup catcher. While fans may have wanted a second look at slugging prospect Kyle Schwarber, that did not happen. Taylor Teagarden came up with Clayton Richard, Saturday's winning pitcher, to fill in for Ross.

Ross is hitting just .189, but he has played the position brilliantly defensively. Teagarden has not played a Major League game this year, but he is a seven-year veteran backup with 172 games under his belt. He is a .202 hitter with 21 HR and 68 RBI in 495 at bats. Schwarber impressed everyone with an 8-for-22, 1-HR, and 6-RBI performance in his debut week in mid-June.