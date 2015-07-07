Walk-Off Grand Slam Propels Royals Over Rays

After a rainout Monday night, the Kansas City Royals and Tampa Bay Rays opened a four-game series on Tuesday afternoon in Kansas City. It sure was worth the wait as the Royals battled back in the bottom of the ninth inning to beat the Rays 9-5.

Chris Young got the start for the Royals in Game 1 of the doubleheader and pitched well enough to keep the hot bats of the Royals in the ballgame. He lasted six innings, giving up four runs on five hits while striking out five and walking one. He did give up two home runs, which he is known to do as he is a fly ball pitcher.

The Rays got on the board first in the second inning when James Loney unloaded on a pitch into the fountains at Kauffman Stadium to give Tampa Bay an early 1-0 lead. They got the rest of their runs off EvYoung in the fourth when Evan Longoria hit his ninth home run of the season, a two-run shot, to tie the ballgame up at the time. Later in that inning, Jake Elmore gave the Rays the lead at 4-3 with a sac fly.

Matt Moore took the hill for the Rays in his second start since returning from Tommy John surgery on Thursday. Moore, once again, had a tough outing as he lasted only 4.1 innings, giving up four runs on nine hits while striking out just one and walking two. He threw 85 pitches, but, once again, he couldn't make it out of the fifth inning.

The Royals answered right back in the bottom of the second after the Loney solo shot, scoring on a hit by pitch by Alex Gordon with the bases loaded, which was later followed by a two-run single by Kendrys Morales to make it 3-1. Right after the three-run top of the fourth by Tampa, Gordon answered right back again as he launched a solo homer to right center to tie it up at four.

It stayed knotted up at four until the seventh when Omar Infante broke the tie with an RBI single that scored Morales and gave the Royals the lead with that tough bullpen that Kansas City has in the latter innings.

In the ninth inning, Kansas City closer Greg Holland came on to close it out, and it didn't go according to plan as he gave up a leadoff triple to Kevin Kiermaier. The triple was almost overturned after a review of his foot coming off of the base, but the Rays escaped that one. Three batters later, Holland threw a wild pitch that scored the tying run to tie it up at five.

In the bottom of the ninth, the Rays sent their All Star closer in Brad Boxberger out to close, and he sure didn't impress his All-Star manager in the other dugout (Ned Yost). Boxberger loaded the bases after getting the first out, and that was when Paulo Orlando stepped up to the plate and gave the Royals their third straight walk-off win, this time coming on a walk-off grand slam.

WP: Greg Holland (3-0, 3.00 ERA)

LP: Brad Boxberger (4-5, 3.55 ERA)