Plenty Of American League Teams Could Be Buyers At The Trade Deadline

The American League came out on top as they defeated the National League in the 2015 MLB All-Star Game, giving them home-field advantage in the World Series. For some squads in the National League, like the Philadelphia Phillies and the Milwaukee Brewers, the outcome of the game is meaningless because they know they will not be close to contending later in the season. However, for these 10 American League teams, the result of the All-Star Game matter's as they have legitimate chances of contending come September, but need to add pieces at the upcoming trade deadline to be seriously seen as a World Series team.

1. Kansas City Royals

The Royals are the A.L.’s best team by 4.5 games and, according to mlb.com, have an 89 percent chance of making the postseason. It’d be their second-straight playoff berth after snapping a 30-year drought last year. It would also mean a chance to defend their pennant. However, before the Royals think about that, there are steps that need to be taken prior to the July 31st trade deadline.

Second baseman Omar Infante may need to go if he doesn’t pull things together. Infante is batting .236 with no home runs and an unacceptable .247 on-base percentage. The Royals lean heavily on small-ball as they rank 14th in the league with 67 home runs. If Infante cannot provide a power boost or speed - he has swiped one bag on the year- or even good defense (tied for second on the team with eight errors) he needs to go. Infante has had success in the past and the Royals may be able to get a decent return for the under-performing infielder.

Prospect Christian Colon has posted better numbers in just 29 games with the Royals than Infante has and could take over at second base if Kansas City can’t get a major league ready player like utility player Ben Zobrist of the Oakland A's. Colon’s speed could be critical as Kansas City ranks seventh in stolen bases right now and needs to improve on that to compensate for the lack of pop in their offense.

The Royals also may want to invest in a starting pitcher. Kansas City has arguably the best bullpen in the major leagues, led by All-Star Wade Davis (0.46 ERA), but rank last in total innings pitched and innnings pitched by their starters. They desperately need a starting pitcher that can eat some innings and ensure that their bullpen does not get taxed down the road. Bleacherreport.com predicts that Johnny Cueto could land in Kansas City as a second half rental, perhaps in return for one of their many young relievers or a few prospects from their deep farm system.

2. Minnesota Twins

The Twins have not been in contention for years but have built up one of the deepest farm systems in MLB. Sitting 4.5 games back of the Royals for first place in the A.L Central, Minnesota has a 35 percent chance of making the playoffs. Currently, the Twins hold the top wild card spot and are in a position where that deep farm system could help them acquire critical pieces at the deadline.

The Twins could use a power bat - they rank 11th in the A.L. in home runs. One great acquisition would be Adam Lind of the Milwaukee Brewers, a team that will most definitely be selling at the deadline. Lind can hit for average (.291 in 2015), and hit for power (12 home runs this year in the pitcher-favored National League). He could help the Twins as a designated hitter, giving prospect Kennys Vargas more time to develop at Triple-A.

Another place that the Twins could use some help is in their bullpen, specifically the middle-relief area. The Twins have a dynamic closer/set-up man duo in Glen Perkins and Blaine Boyer. But after that the Twins don’t have much bullpen help. Brian Duensing has a perfect 3-0 record in 31 appearances but has a horrendous 5.64 ERA. Casey Fien and J.R. Graham have been used less, but Fien has a 4.13 ERA and gives up 1.6 home runs per nine innings. Graham could be an option but also gives up a fair about of home runs (1.3 per nine innings).

If the Twins want outside help, they could find it in the form of Oakland’s Tyler Clippard, Milwaukee’s Will Smith, or the Chicago White Sox’s left-hander Zach Duke. Clippard and Smith are premier relievers and could fill many roles in the pen. Clippard has experience as a setup man and as a closer, while Smith (1.50 ERA) is a seventh or eighth inning man. With the addition of a bullpen arm like Clippard or Smith, and a power bat like Lind, the Twins could find themselves in the hunt for a playoff spot for the first time since 2010. Looking further, they could win their first playoff game since 2004 or even their first playoff series since 2002.

3. New York Yankees

If anybody predicted that the Yankees would be in the position they are in the preseason, they deserve a prize. The Yankees have surpassed all expectations this year, keeping their aging lineup healthy and have been rejuvenated by the performances by the likes of Jacoby Ellsbury, Brett Gardner, and Alex Rodriguez. The Yankees have called up second baseman Rob Refsnyder who appears to be the replacement of the aging and offensively-challenged Stephen Drew. The Yankees suffer from a less than spectacular farm system so it could be difficult to add pieces at the deadline.

The Yankees’ biggest need lies in their rotation which is full of question marks. C.C. Sabathia has been terrible while Masahiro Tanaka has been good but not nearly as dominant as he was before his injury last July. Ian Nova is returning from Tommy John surgery and has been decent but there’s no telling how he’ll fare the rest of the season. Adam Warren has split time as a starter and reliever and is unclear whether he’ll spend the rest of the season in the bullpen or in the rotation.

The Yankees are one of many teams to have scouted Cueto and also have the money to potentially lock him up long-term after the season, depending on how he does in the American League. With a lockdown bullpen, Cueto is the innings-eater that New York could use down the stretch. Cueto will come at a price but New York could offer up pieces like top-pitching prospect Luis Severino and catcher Gary Sanchez to acquire the Reds ace. Phillies left-handed ace Cole Hamels could be a target but it would require an enormous hall that would not only include prospects like Severino and Sanchez, but their top offensive prospect Aaron Judge. The Yankees might not be willing to give up those talented pieces so they might settle for that next tier of starters like Jeff Samardzija and Scott Kazmir.

4. Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim

A hot stretch have pushed the Angels into first place in the American League West and back into playoff consideration. They have a fairly complete team but could use an upgrade in the outfield. Matt Joyce has been just terrible, batting .190 and is becoming a liability in the lineup. The Angels have a terrible farm system but a few prospects could help them net a major-league outfielder like the Colorado Rockies oufielder Carlos Gonzalez, or David Murphy of the Cleveland Indians. The Angels have a mediocre starting rotation paired with a mediocre bullpen. They may want to add a few arms to their roster before the deadline, to go along with an outfielder to hold off the surprising Houston Astros for the A.L. West title. They are reportedly in the market for a big bat and are willing to trade top-tier lefty C.J. Wilson to do so.

5. Houston Astros

If not for the Houston Astros, the Twins or the Yankees might be the surprise team of the year; but there is no doubt that Houston, which accumulated 70 wins in 2014, has been shocking. They led the A.L. West for much of the season but have recently succumbed to the Angels as they've lost six-straight going into the break. Led by All-Star Game starter Dallas Keuchel, the Astros' rotation is in pretty good shape; however, they need a high-average hitter. Jose Altuve is their only hitter hitting above .265 but he is only hitting .293. While they have plenty of power and speed, a batter that can consistently get hits frequently would be a welcomed addition. They could trade for Adam Lind, who could replace first baseman Chris Carter, or fit in as a designated hitter. Lind provides both power and average, a great supplement for the struggling Houston offense. A bullpen piece may also help Houston jump out of their slump and back into the division race.

6. Tampa Bay Rays

Enter yet another surprise team in the American League. Almost unanimously picked to finish last place in the A.L. East, the Rays are just a few games out of first place and definitely in contention for a playoff spot. An upgrade at the catcher position would be great as Rene Rivera has hit .185 thus far. John Jaso could be the answer depending on if he stays healthy after he was sidelined from early April to early July. If not, the Rays could look to acquire a catcher via trade. A.J Pierzynski of the is a veteran that has hit .263 with the Atlanta Braves and could be a valuable piece for the Rays. They could use a dynamic bullpen arm as among their regular relievers the best ERA is 2.91. Could Jonathan Papelbon return to the A.L. East? Clippard, Smith, Duke, and Arizona’s Brad Ziegler are also options to sure up an average pen.

7. Toronto Blue Jays

The Blue Jays are skidding entering the All-Star break, largely due to their pitching. The Blue Jays have a dynamic offense as expected and are still very much alive in the division and wild card race. Toronto could use a starter and an arm in the bullpen. Besides the great job done by Robert Osuna, the bullpen has been terrible ranking last in the American League with a measly 14 saves. Jonathan Papelbon could come over as the closer and pair up with Osuna for a spectacular eighth/ninth inning combination. They could also add Clippard, Ziegler or Smith, who has been a great set-up man for Milwaukee’s Francisco Rodriguez the past two seasons. Aside from the bullpen, the Jays need to go after a top of line starter. The A.L. East is open for the taking and an addition of Cole Hamels or Johnny Cueto could get this team over the top. Major pitching upgrades stand between Toronto and the postseason.

8. Detroit Tigers

Much like the Blue Jays, the Detroit Tigers badly need pitching for a second-half run after a disappointing start. A starter is needed. Shane Greene is their fifth starter right now and has shown promise, but has struggled since Detroit acquired him from the Yankees. It may be a good idea to give Greene more time to develop and acquire a starter for the rest of the year. This rules out pitchers like Cole Hamels, who would be under contract for several years, but someone like Johnny Cueto or Jeff Samardzija could pair with David Price at the top of the rotation and lead them to the playoffs. With the recent addition of Neftali Feliz to their bullpen the Tigers should be fine there, but without a noticeable improvement in their rotation the Tigers aren’t going anywhere.

9. Baltimore Orioles

The Orioles are yet another team that needs pitching. Their starters have under-performed this year with only three regular starters having ERAs under five. Wei-Yin Chen and Ubaldo Jimenez are a great one-two punch at the top of the rotation, while Miguel Gonzalez makes a solid number three pitcher. Chris Tillman and Bud Norris have been bad, bordering on terrible. They could trade both but that is unlikely. However, improvements need to be made. They could ship Norris to the bullpen, trade Tillman, and acquire a starter or two. They’ve scouted Cueto, but Samardzija and Oakland’s Scott Kazmir also make sense. If they can add a premier starter or two, the Orioles could very easily jump back into contention after an up & down first half.

10. Boston Red Sox

Several teams could have laid claims to this 10th spot; including the Cleveland Indians, Chicago White Sox, or the Texas Rangers. But the Red Sox get the nod simply because they are one of the best teams in the league heading into the All-Star break. Despite dropping two of three to the Yankees to end the first-half, the Red Sox have been hot winning 12 of their last 17. Their offense has been fine with the exception of Mike Napoli, who has been terrible, hitting .193. His 10 home runs don’t nearly make up for his terrible average and his team-leading 79 strikeouts. They could use a little more speed; however, they have that on the team but, with the exception of Mookie Betts, nobody really steals.

If they think they can seriously contend this year, they need starting pitching. Clay Buchholz, Wade Miley and Eduardo Rodriguez form a solid trio, but Rick Porcello has underperformed, Joe Kelly was demoted and Justin Masterson was sent to the bullpen. Buchholz is on the disabled list currently so we’ll see if he bounces back quickly. Top prospect Brian Johnson will make his debut in place of Buchholz soon, potentially providing the spark that Rodriguez provided earlier this year.

A reliever may also help out a taxed bullpen. However, this is all assuming that Boston is contending in a few weeks. They have the most work to get into a serious contending position out of any team on this list but it is possible. According to MLB.com, they have a 13 percent chance to make the playoffs. They open up the second half with a road trip against the Angels and the Astros, and then return home for a 10-game trip starting with a three-game set against the Detroit Tigers. Those games, mostly against contending teams, could determine whether Boston buys or sells at the deadline.



There is no question the American League has a lot of parody, which leads many teams to think they are still in playoff contention. The second half is getting ready to start and the next week or two will decide if these 10 teams are ready to make the necessary moves to give themselves a chance at a playoff birth.