Boston Red Sox Smack Detroit Tigers 11-1 Behind David Ortiz' 7 RBIs
AP Photo/Steven Senne

The bat of David Ortiz has been inconsistent so far in 2015; however, on occasion, Big Papi still has given Boston Red Sox fans glimpses of the man who pioneered his franchise to three World Series titles. 

Ortiz went 4 for 5 with two home runs, three runs scored, and a career-best seven RBIs for Boston in front of a raucous Fenway Park crowd on Sunday night, part of a scintillating 20-hit performance for the Red Sox in their 11-1 series-deciding victory over the scuffling Detroit Tigers. Shortstop Xander Bogaerts went 4 for 5 as well while rookie starter Eduardo Rodriguez (W, 6-3) yielded just three hits and a run in seven innings of work, striking out six Detroit batters. 

Big Papi's three-run blast in the fifth inning off of starting pitcher Shane Greene (L, 4-8), who allowed five runs on 11 hits in 4.1 innings, proved to be the difference for Boston as it broke open a 1-1 tie. Ortiz followed that up with an RBI single in the sixth inning and another three-run shot into the Green Monster seats in the seventh inning, his 19th home run of the season. 