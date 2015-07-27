MLB Power Rankings:  07/27/15

The MLB trade deadline is just days away with names like Cole Hamels, David Price, and James Shields sitting at the top of every pitching starved contender's list.

Contenders for division titles and the two wildcard spots in each league are busy trying to pull off deals that will punch their ticket to the postseason, and catapult them up the rankings to the top spot currently occupied by the St. Louis Cardinals (1).

The Texas Rangers (14) and Los Angeles Dodgers (6) appear to be in the lead for the biggest prize in this week's trading frenzy, Philadelphia Phillies (30) 31-year-old left-hander Cole Hamels.

For the first time this season the power rankings' top-10 contains the same teams from last week. The New York Yankees (4) rose two spots this week thanks to a 5-1 record, while the Los Angeles Dodgers fell from #3 to #6 after a 3-4 week.

Who is on top? A 5-1 week that included a 4-3 win over the Kansas City Royals (2) in a make-up game puts the St. Louis Cardinals back in the top spot for another week.

The Cardinals appear to be set as they head into the July 31st deadline. When you have had the best record in baseball over the last several weeks, change isn't necessary.

Who is rising high? The New York Yankees (4) forced their way up two spots after they posted a 5-1 record.

The Yankees have made it clear that if a trade for another starter is completed by Friday it will not involve any of their top four prospects: Outfielder Aaron Judge, right-hander Luis Severino, first baseman Greg Bird, and shortstop Jorge Mateo.

After years of trading away their minor league talent for big name All-Stars, it appears the Yankees are finally investing in their farm system.

Who is sliding fast? The Los Angeles Dodgers (6) stumbled last week with a 3-4 record that saw them slide three spots in the rankings, and more importantly coughed up their lead in the National League West.

The Dodgers began the week with a 3.5 game cushion over the San Francisco Giants in the division. The streaking Giants, winners of five-straight, cut that lead to just one game as the week ended.

With the trade deadline approaching the Dodgers are in desperate need of another starter to go with rotation stalwarts Clayton Kershaw and Zack Grienke. Kershaw (8-6) and Grienke (9-2) have a combined record of 17-8 this season, while the rest of the current rotation is just 10-9.

Who is bringing up the rear? The Philadelphia Phillies (30) have caught fire since the All-Star break, starting the second half 8-1, including a no-hitter last Saturday against the Chicago Cubs (10) by the soon-to-be traded Cole Hamels.

The Phillies are in a complete rebuilding mode and the trading deadline will mark a major step toward that end. What they bring back from the trade of Hamels in prospects will go a long way in determining how far off the Phillies are from returning to contention in the National League.