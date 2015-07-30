Michael Pineda Scratched From Scheduled Start; Ivan Nova Hurt, Too

The New York Yankees have scratched Michael Pineda from his scheduled start against the Texas Rangers due to forearm tightness. In addition, Ivan Nova is also suffering from an undisclosed injury. Mike Francesa of WFAN was the first to report the news, and it has since been confirmed by Marly Rivera of ESPN.

Francesa: Michael Pineda has an elbow issue that could be serious. Ivan Nova is hurt, too. | http://t.co/2gxyBMhujx #Yankees #NYY — WFAN Sports Radio (@WFAN660) July 30, 2015

Pineda, 26, has not been the same pitcher since his historic 16-strikeout game against the Baltimore Orioles. As noted by Bryan Hoch on June 23, Pineda has gone just 3-4 with a 6.10 ERA since that outing. His performance raised several eyebrows, and perhaps this new development is the answer to the question of why Pineda is struggling.

On the season, Pineda has a 9-7 record with a 3.97 ERA through 118 innings. These are productive numbers, and the right-hander was viewed as a key component on the Yankees' pitching staff. But with his latest injury, the Yankees will have to evaluate the severity of his injury and see how much time, if any, will be missed due to the injury.

Joel Sherman of the New York Post hears that Pineda is suffering from a forearm muscle strain and not an issue with his elbow.

Still working to talk to more people, but told by #Yankees exec Pineda dealing with forearm muscle strain not elbow, not considered serious — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) July 30, 2015

However, Sherman reiterates that while the injury is not considered serious, a forearm muscle strain does have a history of turning into a bigger issue down the road. If Pineda is out for an extended period of time, the Yankees could strengthen their pursuit of a rotation upgrade or two. However, the two biggest names on the market, Cole Hamels and David Price, have been traded.

The injury is the same one that caused closer Andrew Miller to miss one month of action earlier this season. Therefore, Pineda will be placed on the disabled list, but the team expects to have him back this year.

Pineda has Grade 1 forearm strain. Same as Miller, who missed a month. Being put on DL, but #Yankees feel he will pitch again this yr — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) July 30, 2015

Another factor that could change the Yankees' deadline plans is the undisclosed injury to the 28-year-old Nova. The Yankee right-hander left his start against the Rangers on Monday after just five innings of work. He was said to be going through a "dead arm" period and was pulled as a precautionary meausre. To dispell any worry, he even stated that he would make his next scheduled start.

That may not be the case now, but the Yankees figure to pay close attention to their pitcher. Nova has a 3-3 record with a 3.38 ERA through six starts this season.

Right-hander Bryan Mitchell will make the start in Pineda's place tonight, as noted by Sherman.