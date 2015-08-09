Victor Martinez Leads Detroit Tigers Over Boston Red Sox With Home Run In Seventh Inning

The Detroit Tigers are trying to prove that they can make the American League Wild Card without David Price, Yoenis Cespedes or Joakim Soria. Detroit played an offensively talented game against the Boston Red Sox, winning 7-6.

The Tigers (54-56) have been stuck under .500 for quite sometime, but the win Saturday showed the roar of a Detroit hot streak is on the way.

The Red Sox jumped to a quick 2-0 lead through three innings of baseball. Those runs were courtesy of Travis Shaw and Rusney Castillo, who both collected RBI's.

The Tigers felt a burst of hope when struggling center fielder Rajai Davis snapped his slump with a home run to left center. It was a two-run shot, scoring Anthony Gose. The Tigers tied the game and thought they caught a break, until the Red Sox designated hitter stepped to the plate.

David "Big Papi" Ortiz hit a solo shot to right field, which turned the momentum right back to Boston. The 39-year-old is hitting .241 this season, but still possesses power. Ortiz has hit 23 home runs over 100 games this season. The nine-time All-Star has continued to slug and should reach the 500 career home run plateau with ease.

In the sixth inning, Detroit got efforts from J.D. Martinez and rookie catcher James McCann to take the lead. Martinez doubled to left to bring home Ian Kinsler and then scored on a wild pitch. James McCann doubled to the same spot and drove in Nick Castellanos.

The Tigers chased Red Sox starting pitcher Wade Miley after six innings of work. Miley gave up five runs on nine hits and a walk. The right-hander struck out six and hit the 100 pitch mark.

Miley is 8-9 with a 4.68 ERA during 2015, his first season for the Red Sox. He was formally a 2012 All-Star for the Arizona Diamondbacks. It was his best season, posting a 16-11 record with a 3.33 ERA over 32 games (29 starts).

With Detroit winning 5-3, the Red Sox had runners on for Castillo. The Cuban reached on an infield single, which allowed him to rack up another RBI. That RBI from Castillo chased Alfredo Simon from the game.

Simon, known as "Big Pasta," lasted just 6.2 innings. He has continued to struggle this season with Detroit. The right-hander gave up six runs on nine hits and one walk. The former All-Star only struck out one Boston hitter, which is a concern.

The 34-year-old is 42-34 with a 3.98 ERA over 72 games (70 starts). He is in his first year with Detroit after being acquired in the winter from the Cincinnati Reds.

In the same seventh inning, Ortiz made the Tigers pay again. He roped a single to score Blake Swihart and Castillo to put the Red Sox up 6-5. Blaine Hardy gave up the hit to Ortiz, but the runs were given to Simon because he inherited the runners on-base.

With one swing of the stick, the Tigers were back in the lead. Victor Martinez has continued to pound the ball, shooting a deep two-run home run to right field, which gave the Tigers a one score lead over the Red Sox. The long ball came with two-outs in the seventh.

The two teams combined for 11 runs through the fifth, sixth and seventh innings.

Junichi Tazawa gave up the homer to Martinez. He took 19 pitches to get through the seventh inning. Tazawa has a 3.26 ERA out of the bullpen this season. Alexi Ogando, who came up in the 2010 season with the Texas Rangers, replaced Tazawa in the eighth inning.

Detroit sent Bruce Rondon to the slab for the ninth inning. In 2013, Rondon owned a 3.45 ERA over 30 appearances. The flame-thrower dealt with injuries in 2014 and has struggled with a 6.32 ERA (coming into Saturday) since coming back.

However, Saturday was different for the promising reliever. The 24-year-old sent down Castillo and Xander Bogaerts in order, but walked Ortiz.

After, he struck out Pablo Sandoval to record his first save of the season. Alex Wilson is noted as the current closer, but Rondon is expected to take that role sooner than later.