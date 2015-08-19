SF Giants Take Down St Louis Cardinals 2-0

The Giants have won 5 of their last 6 and continued a hot streak into tonight's game as they beat the Cardinasl 2-0. Ryan Vogelsong was on the mound in place of Mike Leake and pitched 6 scoreless innings. The Giants had enough timely hits strung together to get the victory, including a pinch-hit single from Madison Bumgarner.

"Good at-bat, good two-out rally. Getting that second run, that's huge," said Bumgarner.

According to ESPN.com, Bumgarner's pinch-hit was the first by a Giants pitcher since Kirk Reuter on Aug. 17, 2004, against Montreal.

"Yeah, now we've got to hear it from him for a few days, saying how easy that was," manager Bruce Bochy said.

Vogelsong pitched in place of Mike Leake, who the Giants acquired in a trade but has been sidelined with a hamstring injury. He was supposed to be back and good to go for the start tonight but now it should be a worry for fans as there is no real timetable anymore.

The Giants still sit 2 games behind the Dodgers in the NL West, and 3 games in the wild card race. They have some time left but it's going to be very difficult considering the injuries that have plagued them. Panik, Leake, and Pence have all been plagued this season to name a few of the crucial players. Leake has missed 3 starts now and really hurts the Giants because they don't have a legitimate number 2 starter. Heston is a great number 2 starter at home, but on the road he isn't the same. The Giants can still make a run at the division-leading Dodgers, but sadly the Cubs are also playing well right now too which would make it difficult for the wild card.

Other than Bumgarner, the Giants bats didn't really come alive tonight. They did however get enough out of their bats to snag a win, and against the Cardinals they will gladly take whatever advantage they can get.

The Giants have 1 more game against the Cardinals and if they can close-out this win then they are in solid shape for the next month or so.