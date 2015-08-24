MLB Power Rankings:  Los Angeles Dodgers And San Francisco Giants Are Falling
The last week of August has arrived and the playoff push is heating up. Every division but the American League Central, Kansas City Royals hold a 12.5 game lead over the Minnesota Twins, are up in the air.


Wade Davis #17 of the Kansas City Royals celebrates a victory with teammate Eric Hosmer #35 against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on August 23, 2015 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Royals won 8-6 after scoring four runs in the ninth inning.
In this week's power rankings the number one spot continues to be held by the best team in baseball, the St. Louis Cardinals. The Royals still hold on to the second position, but the Pittsburgh Pirates at number three have won 8-of-10 and are coming close to passing them.


Starling Marte #6 of the Pittsburgh Pirates celebrates with teammates after defeating the San Francisco Giants 5-2 at PNC Park on August 23, 2015 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
The top-10 teams remain the same but the Los Angeles Dodgers (8) and San Francisco Giants (10) are falling and may be ranked in the teens next week if they can't stop the slide.

Who is on top? St. Louis Cardinals. The Cardinals came close to being swept for the first time this season, but rookie outfielder Stephen Piscotty hit two home runs and tripled while Michael Wacha (15-4) extended his career-best win total in a 10-3 victory over the San Diego Padres on Sunday. Piscotty became just the second Cardinals rookie to hit two homers and a triple in a single game.

Who is rising high? Toronto Blue Jays. The Blue Jays climbed back into first place in the American League East by a half-game over the New York Yankees. Toronto completed a record breaking sweep of the Los Angeles Angels as their high powered offense set franchise marks for a three-game series in runs (36) and hits (48).

AL MVP candidate Josh Donaldson went 4-for-5 with a double and a homer (34) on Sunday against the Angels to become the first player with 100 RBI's this season.

Who is sliding fast? Los Angeles Dodgers. Clayton Kershaw said on Sunday what many in and out of the Dodgers organization are feeling these days, “I hope we’re panicking a little bit.”

The Dodgers have dropped five straight on their current road trip. They are holding on to a 1.5 game lead in the National League West, thanks primarily to the second place San Francisco Giants dropping five of their last seven games.

The Dodgers are behaving as if they are playing out the string instead of a team that's in a pennant chase. They were no-hit by Mike Fiers of the Houston Astros on Friday.

Rookie sensation Joc Pederson, the starting centerfielder for the NL All-Star team, has been locked in a slump since then (.163 batting average). Manager Don Mattingly benched Pederson on Sunday. Pederson's struggles at the plate aren't isolated to him as the Dodger bats have gone cold during this stretch. Bullpen woes and lack of starting pitching behind Kershaw and Zack Greinke add up to trouble for the Dodgers playoff hopes.

Who is bringing up the rear? Colorado Rockies. Nothing good can be said about the Rockies. Their starting pitching is bad as usual, a bullpen that's the worst in the majors, and an offense that has collapsed since the Troy Tulowitzki trade.

Rank Change +/- Team Overall Record Last Week
1 1 N/C St Louis Cardinals 78-45 3-3
2 2` N/C Kansas City Royals 75-48 4-2
3 3 N/C Pittsburgh Pirates 74-48 5-2
4 4 N/C Chicago Cubs 71-51 4-2
5 6 +1 Toronto Blue Jays 69-55 4-1
6 7 +1 Houston Astros 69-56 5-2
7 9 +2 New York Yankees 68-55 4-3
8 5 -3 Los Angeles Dodgers 67-56 0-5
9 10 +1 New York Mets 67-56 4-1
10 8 -2 San Francisco Giants 66-58 2-5
11 11 N/C Texas Rangers 64-59 5-2
12 14 +2 Minnesota Twins 63-61 4-3
13 15 +2 Washington Nationals 62-61 4-2
14 16 +2 Arizona Diamondbacks 62-61 4-2
15 17 +2 Tampa Bay Rays 62-62 4-3
16 12 -4 Los Angeles Angels 63-61 3-4
17 13 -4 Baltimore Orioles 62-61 2-5
18 21 +3 San Diego Padres 61-63 5-1
19 20 +1 Cleveland Indians 58-65 4-3
20 18 -2 Detroit Tigers 59-64 3-3
21 19 -2 Chicago White Sox 58-64 3-4
22 25 +3 Boston Red Sox 56-68 4-3
23 22 -1 Seattle Mariners 57-67 2-4
24 26 +2 Oakland Athletics 54-71 3-3
25 27 +2 Milwaukee Brewers 53-72 2-4
26 24 -2 Cincinnati Reds 51-71 0-6
27 23 -4 Atlanta Braves 53-71 0-7
28 30 +2 Philadelphia Phillies 50-74 4-2
29 29 N/C Miami Marlins 50-74 3-4
30 28 -2 Colorado Rockies 49-73 1-5
