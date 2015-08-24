MLB Power Rankings:  Los Angeles Dodgers And San Francisco Giants Are Falling

The last week of August has arrived and the playoff push is heating up. Every division but the American League Central, Kansas City Royals hold a 12.5 game lead over the Minnesota Twins, are up in the air.

In this week's power rankings the number one spot continues to be held by the best team in baseball, the St. Louis Cardinals. The Royals still hold on to the second position, but the Pittsburgh Pirates at number three have won 8-of-10 and are coming close to passing them.

The top-10 teams remain the same but the Los Angeles Dodgers (8) and San Francisco Giants (10) are falling and may be ranked in the teens next week if they can't stop the slide.

Who is on top? St. Louis Cardinals. The Cardinals came close to being swept for the first time this season, but rookie outfielder Stephen Piscotty hit two home runs and tripled while Michael Wacha (15-4) extended his career-best win total in a 10-3 victory over the San Diego Padres on Sunday. Piscotty became just the second Cardinals rookie to hit two homers and a triple in a single game.

Your browser does not support iframes.

Who is rising high? Toronto Blue Jays. The Blue Jays climbed back into first place in the American League East by a half-game over the New York Yankees. Toronto completed a record breaking sweep of the Los Angeles Angels as their high powered offense set franchise marks for a three-game series in runs (36) and hits (48).

AL MVP candidate Josh Donaldson went 4-for-5 with a double and a homer (34) on Sunday against the Angels to become the first player with 100 RBI's this season.

Your browser does not support iframes.

Who is sliding fast? Los Angeles Dodgers. Clayton Kershaw said on Sunday what many in and out of the Dodgers organization are feeling these days, “I hope we’re panicking a little bit.”

The Dodgers have dropped five straight on their current road trip. They are holding on to a 1.5 game lead in the National League West, thanks primarily to the second place San Francisco Giants dropping five of their last seven games.

The Dodgers are behaving as if they are playing out the string instead of a team that's in a pennant chase. They were no-hit by Mike Fiers of the Houston Astros on Friday.

Your browser does not support iframes.

Rookie sensation Joc Pederson, the starting centerfielder for the NL All-Star team, has been locked in a slump since then (.163 batting average). Manager Don Mattingly benched Pederson on Sunday. Pederson's struggles at the plate aren't isolated to him as the Dodger bats have gone cold during this stretch. Bullpen woes and lack of starting pitching behind Kershaw and Zack Greinke add up to trouble for the Dodgers playoff hopes.

Who is bringing up the rear? Colorado Rockies. Nothing good can be said about the Rockies. Their starting pitching is bad as usual, a bullpen that's the worst in the majors, and an offense that has collapsed since the Troy Tulowitzki trade.