VAVEL USA's MLB All-Star Team As Final Month Of Season Approaches

The 30 Major League Baseball teams each have about 40 games remaining on their schedule for 2015. With that in mind, and as September quickly approaches, this writer has assembled the best possible MLB team to this point.

The biggest thing that will be taken into account is the player's 2015 performance, but the player's reputation will be considered in some instances.

Catcher: Buster Posey, San Francisco Giants

2015 Stats: .318/.375/.478, 16 HR, 79 RBI, 140 wRC+

Posey is everything that you want in a catcher. He hits for an excellent average with a little bit of power, and he also plays solid defense behind the plate while handling the Giants' pitching staff with extraordinary aplomb.

He is a proven winner, as he has been the backbone of each of San Francisco's three World Series championships since 2010.

The former fifth-overall pick out of Florida State, Posey leads all catchers in wins above replacement (WAR) and weighted on base average (wOBA), while he supporting the lowest strikeout rate of anyone at the position. According to Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports, only 11 other catchers in MLB history have put up a stat line like Posey has.

Versatility is always coveted in professional baseball, and the fact that Posey has shown the ability to play first base only strengthens his case for this spot.

Also Considered: None

First Baseman: Paul Goldschmidt, Arizona Diamondbacks

2015 Stats: .331/.444/.568, 24 HR, 93 RBI, 167 wRC+

Paul Goldschmidt was an unheralded prospect and a late draft pick out of Texas State, but that hasn't stopped him from developing into one of baseball's premier all-around hitters. He leads all of baseball in RBI and intentional walks, and his batting average and on-base percentage are both in the top five in MLB.

Just ask Tony LaRussa, the Diamondbacks chief baseball officer, and he will tell you everything you need to know about Goldy.

"Everything about him is absolutely perfect: the way he prepares, his intensity, the way he communicates with his teammates, his desire to win a championship and the goodness of his soul," LaRussa told Dan Bickley of the Arizona Republic earlier this year. "I will flat out tell you - and I think my opinion has some weight - he is right there, as good as any position player in uniform today. Because there's nobody better than Paul Goldschmidt."

Another thing that makes Goldschmidt such a valuable player is that even when he is in a slump, he finds ways to contribute to his team. He leads all first basemen with 20 stolen bases and well as WAR, and despite the slump that he was in, manager Chip Hale told reporters that his All-Star first baseman was still giving the club "competitive at-bats."

He does it all on the field and is the obvious choice to put at first base and hit in the middle of the lineup.

Also Considered: Anthony Rizzo (Chicago Cubs) and Joey Votto (Cincinnati Reds)

Second Baseman: Jason Kipnis, Cleveland Indians

2015 Stats: .322/.396/.468, 6 HR, 39 RBI, 142 wRC+

This position was one of the hardest to select, as there really isn't an obvious pick. But in the end, the Indians second baseman was the choice. His batting average leads all MLB second basemen, and ranks sixth in all of baseball. He leads the position in WAR, and he has also chipped in with 11 steals.

He is widely considered to be one of the most improved players in the league this year, and he qualified for his second career All-Star Game this year.

Kipnis missed two weeks in August with a shoulder injury, but he is still in a good position to win the American League batting title. He would be the first Indians player in club history to accomplish that feat since 1954.

Also, the fact that he is a left-handed hitter that can hit at the top of the order helps his case, as those two attributes are usually in demand when assembling any kind of All-Star team.

Also Considered: Jose Altuve (Houston Astros) and Brian Dozier (Minnesota Twins)

Shortstop: Carlos Correa, Houston Astros

2015 Stats: .275/.343/.518, 15 HR, 42 RBI, 138 wRC+

Troy Tulowitzki has occupied this position on most All-Star teams over the past couple of years, but this year Carlos Correa has stolen the show. Despite not starting his big league season until June, he leads all shortstops in wRC+ and isolated power.

If his current numbers were extrapolated for a 162-game season, he would be on pace for 39 homers, 105 RBI and 26 stolen bases. While that certainly does not mean that Correa would have those stats had he played the full season, it is a good indicator of just how good he has been in his rookie season.

He has played phenomenal defense at short, and he is arguably the best hitter for the AL West leading Houston Astros. He has made plenty of spectacular plays, but more impressively he has been seemingly automatic on routine plays, which is not always a given when it comes to rookies. His fielding percentage is a solid .974, and he is only getting better.

So while Correa is one of the most talented young players in the game, he has earned his spot on this team due to his performance this year, not his massive potential.

Also Considered: Troy Tulowitzki (Toronto Blue Jays) and Brandon Crawford (San Francisco Giants)

Third Base: Josh Donaldson, Toronto Blue Jays

2015 Stats: .301/.369/.585, 34 HR, 100 RBI, 161 wRC+

Similar to the catcher position, this was an easy selection. Josh Donaldson has simply been the best all-around third baseman this year. He leads Major League Baseball with 100 RBI, getting there remarkably quick in only 121 games. He plays terrific defense at the hot corner - well above average, according to FanGraphs - and is one of the main catalysts behind the Blue Jays' impressive turnaround.

He leads all third basemen in home runs, RBI, runs scored, wOBA, wRC+, and trails only Bryce Harper for the most wins above replacement in MLB. His phenomenal season has him in the thick of the MVP discussion, something that one of his teammates definitely thinks he deserves.

"I knew he was good, I didn't think he was this good," Toronto pitcher Marco Estrada told Richard Griffin of the Toronto Star about Donaldson. "It's amazing watching the guy play. Obviously his offense is really good, but you see him at third base and his defense is just as good. Most of the balls hit that way, you know he's going to make the play. He's just a talented player and I'm glad he's on our team."

Also Considered: Manny Machado (Baltimore Orioles)

Left Field: A.J. Pollock, Arizona Diamondbacks

2015 Stats: .324/.376/.495, 13 HR, 54 RBI, 136 wRC+

Pollock may be the biggest surprise on this list, but he deserves it. He may be one of the few players who is not a household name, but he certainly deserves to be one and he will be soon.

He has played his best ball of late. In the month of August, Pollock is hitting a robust .421 with 11 extra-base hits. His 1.103 OPS is a tremendous display of just how good he has been.

The 27-year-old from Notre Dame has been worth 5.7 wins this year, due in large part to his unique power-speed combo. He has stolen 33 bases while getting caught only six times in 2015, while having an outside shot to surpass the 20-homer plateau.

He is one of the cornerstones of an Arizona club with a bright future on the horizon, and he should be an elite outfielder for years to come.

Also Considered: Michael Brantley (Cleveland Indians)

Center Field: Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels

2015 Stats: .293/.391/.580, 33 HR, 79 RBI, 170 wRC+

Simply put, he's Mike Trout. He does everything on the baseball field better than almost everyone in the league. His stats are terrific once again this year and, even though he is currently mired in a pretty big slump by his standards, he is arguably the best all-around player in all of baseball.

Trout has hit the ball harder than anyone this year except outfielder Yoenis Cespedes, according to data tracked by Baseball Savant, evidence aplenty that he is one of the best hitters in the game. He is the ideal outfielder; great hitter, massive power, unparalleled athleticism and an awesome approach at the plate.

He made adjustments in the offseason and is no longer vulnerable to high fastballs, and he doesn't put as much wear and tear on his body now that stealing bases isn't a big part of his game, so there shouldn't be any worries that he will not be one of the premier ballplayers for many years to come.

The 24-year-old used to be the obvious choice as baseball's best outfielder, but thanks to the exploits of the next player, it isn't obvious at all.

Also Considered: Andrew McCutchen (Pittsburgh Pirates)

Right Fielder: Bryce Harper, Washington Nationals

2015 Stats: .329/.455/.638, 31 HR, 74 RBI, 195 wRC+

Prior to this season, Bryce Harper was a guy with boatloads of talent who had under performed. However, the excellence he has displayed this season has undoubtedly quelled any doubts about the 22-year-old.

Harper leads MLB in WAR, wRC+, isolated power, wOBA, OPS, adjusted OPS+ and runs created (both per Baseball-Reference).

Who does this phenomenal season remind you of? Babe Ruth, according to Danny Knobler of Bleacher Report. Yes, that's how awesome he has been.

Harper has arguably the best hitting approach of anyone in baseball, and now that his talent is finally showing, who knows how good he can get.

Also Considered: Adam Jones (Baltimore Orioles)

Designated Hitter: Nelson Cruz, Seattle Mariners

2015 Stats: .321/.388/.610, 37 HR, 70 RBI, 179 wRC+

When the Mariners signed Nelson Cruz off the free agent market this offseason, it was widely expected that Safeco Field would take away some of his home run power. However, the opposite has occurred.

Cruz has had arguably his best season in his new home. His 37 round-trippers and 283 total bases lead MLB, and he trails only Harper in several offensive metrics. He adds some intriguing right-handed power to this roster, and he does have plenty of experience at DH, so not playing in the field won't negatively impact his play.

He has been one of the best hitters this year, and there is no better place to put a power hitter with poor defensive ability like Cruz than designated hitter.

Also Considered: Jose Abreu (Chicago White Sox), Miguel Cabrera (Detroit Tigers)

Starting Pitcher: Zack Greinke, Los Angeles Dodgers

2015 Stats: 13-3, 1.67 ERA, 155 K, 29 BB, 222 ERA+

If the season ended today and the Cy Young voters were forced to cast their ballots, there is no doubt in my mind that Greinke would win baseball's most coveted pitching award. His numbers are absolutely ridiculous, and they accurately reflect how superb he has been.

According to Baseball-Reference, he has been the most valuable player in all of baseball in 2015. His microscopic ERA and WHIP numbers show how hard it has been for opposing hitters to succeed when facing Greinke.

He leads MLB in pitcher winning percentage, ERA, WHIP, ERA+, innings pitched and fewest hits allowed per nine innings.

When's the last time that anyone has had an ERA+ higher than Greinke's 222? You have to go way back to 2000, when Pedro Martinez stifled hitters all season long.

He has been wonderful this year, and he definitely deserves to be the starting pitcher for this juggernaut squad.

Also Considered: Chris Sale (Chicago White Sox), Clayton Kershaw (Los Angeles Dodgers), Jacob deGrom (New York Mets) and Sonny Gray (Oakland A's)

Relief Pitcher: Wade Davis, Kansas City Royals

2015 Stats: 7-1, 1.07 ERA, 57 K, 15 BB, 384 ERA+

It is hard to believe that the reliever chosen for this team would not be a closer, but that is exactly what is happening. Even though he typically pitches the eighth inning instead of the ninth, Wade Davis is who represents the bullpen on this club.

He leads all relief pitchers in ERA, he finished eighth in the Cy Young voting last year (as a reliever), and he made his first All-Star Game appearance this year in Cincinnati.

Davis surrendered his first home run of his career out of the bullpen this year when Jose Bautista took him deep in early August - an unimaginable streak of no homers allowed in 123 games and 125.2 innings - and he is thought of by some as the best in the business.

"I hate comparing anyone to Mariano [Rivera]," Royals pitching coach David Eiland told Bob Nightengale of USA Today. "But [Davis] has been the best reliever in baseball the last year and a half... When he gives up a hit or a run, it's like the whole world stops."

Even Greg Holland, the Royals' closer, is tremendously impressed with his back-of-the-bullpen sidekick.

"He's such a treat to watch," Holland said, per Nightengale. "And you have extreme confidence when he's in the game."

The Lineup

1. LF A.J. Pollock

2. CF Mike Trout

3. RF Bryce Harper

4. 1B Paul Goldschmidt

5. 3B Josh Donaldson

6. DH Nelson Cruz

7. C Buster Posey

8. SS Carlos Correa

9. 2B Jason Kipnis

This lineup is all kinds of good, and it would have no trouble scoring runs no matter who they're facing. The middle of the order of Trout, Harper, Goldy, Donaldson and Cruz simply makes me giddy inside. How potent this uber-deep lineup would be is terrific.

Also, the pitching duo of Zack Greinke and Wade Davis is pretty much unhittable.

Well, that concludes this All-Star team, VAVEL USA will be making another one at season's end.

All statistics are accurate as of August 23rd and are courtesy of Baseball-Reference and FanGraphs.