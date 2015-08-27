Joe Kelly Earning Spot In Red Sox Rotation

Let's turn back the clock to July 27th. 

It was a sweltering night in Boston, and Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Joe Kelly, nursing a 2-6 record and a staggering 5.94 ERA at the time, had just been shellacked again by an opposing team, roughed up for five runs on seven hits in just 3.1 innings of work in a loss to the Chicago White Sox

It was the eighth time out of Kelly's last nine appearances that the Red Sox had lost the contest, and the 27-year-old could feel the criticism raining down from all corners of Red Sox Nation, the Boston faithful chiding former general manager Ben Cherington for making the deal last summer which sent reliable rotation fixture John Lackey to the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for Kelly and position player Allen Craig, whose value has plummeted sensationally since moving to the Red Sox organization. 

Relying overtly on his fastball, which despite it's velocity, fails to provide Kelly with the means to fool batters, the California native was struggling every single time he took the mound, a demotion to Triple-A Pawtucket accomplishing little to help him regain his putaway material. 

However, it turns out that all Kelly needed to do was place an emphasis on using his admirable offspeed arsenal at a greater rate. With catcher Ryan Hanigan putting a premium on limiting Kelly's fastball use, which has dwindled significantly in the month of August. 