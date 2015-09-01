Home Runs From Ortiz, Betts Lead Red Sox To 4-3 Win Over Yankees
AP Photo/Steven Senne

Further embracing the role of spoiler following a forgettable first five months of the 2015 season, the Boston Red Sox prevented the New York Yankees from closing to within 0.5 games of the AL East-leading Toronto Blue Jays last night, garnering a 4-3 victory in the first game of a three-game set at Fenway Park

Lead by a two-run shot by center fielder Mookie Betts in the third inning and designated hitter David Ortiz' 495th career blast in the fourth inning, a solo shot, Boston overcame an early deficit to steal one from New York

Yankee-killer Eduardo Rodriguez (W, 8-5) earned the victory for the Red Sox, allowing just two runs (one earned) on seven hits in five innings of work, striking out four and walking three. The bullpen trio of Robbie Ross Jr., Alexi Ogando, and Junichi Tazawa combined to work three scoreless innings for Boston, bridging the gap to closer Jean Machi's fourth save of the season in the ninth, albeit a close shave. 

New York starter Ivan Nova (L, 5-7), was handed the loss after allowing three runs on seven hits in six innings, striking out three and yielding two home runs. Ortiz went 2-for-3 with a homer while left fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. lead the Red Sox in the run department, scoring twice while going 3-for-3 from the plate. Betts also contributed a solid performance, going 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run. 