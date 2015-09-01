Home Runs From Ortiz, Betts Lead Red Sox To 4-3 Win Over Yankees

Further embracing the role of spoiler following a forgettable first five months of the 2015 season, the Boston Red Sox prevented the New York Yankees from closing to within 0.5 games of the AL East-leading Toronto Blue Jays last night, garnering a 4-3 victory in the first game of a three-game set at Fenway Park.

Lead by a two-run shot by center fielder Mookie Betts in the third inning and designated hitter David Ortiz' 495th career blast in the fourth inning, a solo shot, Boston overcame an early deficit to steal one from New York.

Yankee-killer Eduardo Rodriguez (W, 8-5) earned the victory for the Red Sox, allowing just two runs (one earned) on seven hits in five innings of work, striking out four and walking three. The bullpen trio of Robbie Ross Jr., Alexi Ogando, and Junichi Tazawa combined to work three scoreless innings for Boston, bridging the gap to closer Jean Machi's fourth save of the season in the ninth, albeit a close shave.

New York starter Ivan Nova (L, 5-7), was handed the loss after allowing three runs on seven hits in six innings, striking out three and yielding two home runs. Ortiz went 2-for-3 with a homer while left fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. lead the Red Sox in the run department, scoring twice while going 3-for-3 from the plate. Betts also contributed a solid performance, going 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run.

Shortstop Didi Gregorius went 4-for-5 with an RBI for the Yankees, whose loss broke a three-game winning streak they held coming into Boston after sweeping the Atlanta Braves at Turner Field this past weekend. The Blue Jays fell to the Cleveland Indians, 4-2, Monday night, however, so with the loss New York remains 1.5 games back for first place in the division.

New York opened the scoring immediately, as center fielder Jacoby Ellsbury reached on an infield single and advanced to third on an error by Boston third baseman Pablo Sandoval and a single by designated hitter Alex Rodriguez. Right fielder Carlos Beltran then knocked an RBI sacrifice fly to left, plating Ellsbury for the game's first run.

The lead did not last, however, as the Red Sox touched Nova in the third inning. After a groundout by catcher Ryan Hanigan began the inning, Bradley Jr. singled and came around to score on the ensuing 403-foot two-run home run to left-center by Betts, which provided Boston with a 2-1 advantage.

The Yankees were able to tie it up in the bottom of the fourth, loading the bases with none out after a walk by catcher Brian McCann, a single by third baseman Chris Headley, and a single by first baseman Greg Bird. Gregorius then lined an RBI single to center, scoring McCann to knot up the game at two runs apiece. New York should have provided Nova with even more run support in the inning, however, solid defense by the Red Sox restricted any more runs from crossing the plate.

Second baseman Brendan Ryan hit a grounder to Rodriguez in the subsequent at-bat, and the pitcher simply flipped it to Hanigan to force Headley out at home. Ellsbury then lined out to left field, and Bradley Jr. utilized his cannon of an arm to gun down the tagging Bird at the plate to rescue Rodriguez from even more damage

This tie quickly vanished in the following inning, as Ortiz lead off the stanza with his 26th blast of the season, a 355-foot homer to right field to give Boston a 3-2 advantage.

The lead grew to 4-2 in the bottom of the seventh inning, as, facing New York reliever Adam Warren, Bradley Jr. knocked a one-out double to left which proceeded a single by Betts and an RBI groundout by Sandoval off of reliever Chasen Shreve.

While the victory appeared secure, Red Sox fans could be seen anxiously biting their nails in the ninth inning, as Machi loaded the bases with one-out after allowing a single to pinch-hitter Stephen Drew and walking Rodriguez and McCann.

Headley then worked an RBI walk to cut the Yankees deficit to 4-3 with the go-ahead run at second base, however, Machi was able to set Bird down on strikes and force Gregorius into a flyout to right, ending the game and securing the victory.