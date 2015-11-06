Houston Astros Extend Qualifying Offer To Colby Rasmus

The Houston Astros will extend a one-year, $15.8 million qualifying offer to outfielder Colby Rasmus, as per a club announcement made on Friday afternoon.

Ramus will have until November 13 to decide weather or not to take it even though he is likely to accept. However, some team will probably give him a multi-year deal.

Should it be declined, he will become a free agent and any other team will have to forfeit its top unprotected draft pick to sign him while the Astros would get a compensatory pick at the end of the first round of the MLB Draft in June.

This offer comes as a bit of a surprise given Colby's up and down 2015 season in Houston after being traded away from the Toronto Blue Jays last season.

Would Rasmus prefer a long-term deal, of course, but he hasnt shown enought to ensure the organization that he is capable of holding the position and could infact be seeking a new contract this winter. offseason.

Rasmus joined the Astros last year after being traded by the Blue Jays who realized it was time to start stacking up in order to win as the team has been ata playoff drought for the past 22 years. During the 2015 season, Rasmus managed to hit .238 with 25 home runs and 61 RBI's while appearing in a total of 137 games played.

Like many others, Rasmus would most definitely appreciate a long-term contract with a team as he has really provided much needed talent which includes lefty power and to both sides of the field. which many teams could be out looking for during the offseason.

Rasmus joined the team after having signed for one-year, $8 million deal in January of this past year after three seasons in Toronto and became a free agent. This happened at a crucial time on the North side as Toronto needed to re-boost and start over to re-build an entire organization that led to the American League Championship Series whre they lost to the 2015 World Series champion Kansas City Royals.

Rasmus is strong both offensively and defensively as he can track down just about anything with a great eye for the ball as well when at the plate, which he can provide many teams with runs.

If Rasmus returns, he could be a big reason as to why the club may appear in the playoffs after making it in 2015. Regardless of where he goes, fans are sure to enjoy the outfielder as he continues to show why he is a valuable piece to a Major League squad with hopes of reaching post-season ball in 2016.