Boston Red Sox Contact Free Agent Starting Pitcher Johnny Cueto

While many Boston Red Sox supporters may be satisfied with the team's signing of ace starting pitcher David Price to a whopping seven-year contract worth $217 million to bolster the team's ailing rotation, president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski may not be as content. 

The free-spending Red Sox have been one of a flurry of teams to contact free agent starting pitcher Johnny Cueto over the past week, with Dombrowski expressing his interest in acquiring the experienced top-of-the-line starter. 

While Boston owner John Henry has made it clear that he will stop at nothing to acquire the best arms in the MLB to improve a pitching staff which ranked 24th in total ERA in 2015, having added both Price and closer Craig Kimbrel so far this offseason, Cueto's price tag could be daunting to the Red Sox. 