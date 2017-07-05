Los Angeles Dodgers take game one against the Arizona Diamondbacks

With the first half of the season coming to a close, the Arizona Diamondbacks would have the opportunity to take the National League West from the Los Angeles Dodgers.

In game one of the series, the Los Angeles Dodgers would take game one of the series, defeating the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-3.

Kershaw is dominant

The Diamondbacks could not get anything going offensively as they faced one of the best lefties in the game in Clayton Kershaw.

Kershaw would go seven innings striking out 11, walked two and allowed just two hits. Kershaw would retire the first Diamondback batters he faced and then walked Chris Iannetta. Kershaw would follow by setting down the next eight batters he would face. Iannetta would walk once again in the top of the fifth.

The Diamondbacks would not get their first hit of the contest until the seventh inning. Chris Owings would single to right, putting an end to his no-hit bid. Following a strike out, Iannetta would single to left. The Dodgers would challenge the play but were not successful. The Diamondbacks could not capitalize off their momentum as Daniel Descalso would ground out to end the inning.

Patrick Corbin struggles

Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Patrick Corbin throws against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Tuesday, July 4, 2017. |Source: Chris Carlson/AP|

Right from the start, Patrick Corbin would have a shaky start. Logan Forsythe would double off Corbin to start the offense for the Dodgers. Justin Turner would give the Dodgers a one nothing lead on a sharp line drive single to left.

In the third Turner would connect on a fastball from Corbin for a solo home run. After striking out the next batter he faced, Corbin would surrender a double to Chris Taylor. Yasmani Grandal would single in the run, giving the Dodgers a 3-0 lead.

Corbin would go four and two-thirds innings allowing three runs on seven hits, striking out eight and walked two. Randall Delgado would replace Corbin on the mound for the Diamondbacks, tossing two and one-thirds innings, retiring seven of the eight batters he faced, walking the first batter he faced.

Jorge De La Rosa would take the mound for the Diamondbacks in the eighth. The Dodgers would take on another run off a RBI single from Grandal.

Wild finish in the ninth

Brandon Marrow would take the hill for the Dodgers in the ninth. Paul Goldschmidt would double from Marrow to start the Diamondbacks offense in ninth. Goldschmidt would advance off a groundout from Owings. Brandon Drury would single in the run.

Kenley Jansen would replace Marrow following the run. After recording an out Jansen would surrender a two-run home run to Descalso, bringing in the Diamondbacks within a run. After walking Jake Lamb, Jansen would strike out Chris Herrmann to end the game.

Up Next

The western division foes will square off once again in game two of the series Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium.

Zack Godley will take the mound for the Arizona. Godley has been one of the highlights for the Diamondbacks, delivering solid performances each time he takes the mound. Godley would take the loss his last outing against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Los Angeles will send Alex Wood to the mound. Wood will be the second lefty the Diamondbacks will face in the series. Wood is the first Dodger to start a season 9-0 since 1976.