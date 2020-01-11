Venados Mazatlán vs Yaquis Ciudad Obregón: Live Stream Online TV and 2020 Liga Mexicana del Pacífico Updates Game 1

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE
How to watch LMP Mazatlan vs Ciudad Obregón Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch stream the game, your option is: LMP.tv
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Brandon Cumpton is Obregon's starter pitcher:
In the regular role, Cumpton in his first season in the Mexican Pacific League left good feelings. He was 5-1 with a 2.94 ERA in nine appearances, all of them as a starter. In the postseason, he took the only game in which he was present, took seven episodes and only allowed two scores.
Mitch Lively is Mazatlan's starter pitcher:
In the regular season, Lively performed well. He set a 6-1 record with a 1.79 ERA in eight games, seven of them as a starter. In these playoffs, he has a record of 1-1, with an effectiveness of 5.56 in 11.1 innings worked
How did Obregón reach the semi-finals?
"La Tribu" beat Monterrey in five games. In regular season, they were the LMP's best ninth and broke the record for most wins in a regular role.
How did Mazatlan get to the semi-finals?
Mazatlan came as a surprise in the first round of the playoffs and beat Hermosillo in six games. In the regular season, they had a negative record (31-37)
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 LMP semifinal Game 1: Venados de Mazatlán vs Yaquis de Ciudad Obregón! My name is Erick Aguirre and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Venados Mazatlán vs Yaquis Ciudad Obregón Game 1.