Yaquis Obregón vs Venados Mazatlán: LIVE Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch 2020 Game 2 LMP Playoffs

Don't miss a detail of the game with the updates and live comments from VAVEL. Follow with us all the details, comments, analysis and line-ups of this Venados vs Yaquis match.
The Venados vs Yaquis game will be played at the Nuevo Estadio Yaquis, in Ciudad Obregon, Sonora. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:00 pmET.
Venados let go of the win in the first of the series
After a great opening by Mitch Lively where he pitched seven unrunned innings, the bullpen didn't hold a four-run lead. It missed the relay by Arturo Barradas in the eighth and then in the eleventh inning by Ryan Newell. Today the goal will be to get the win to take the series home tied.
Yaquis took the lead in the series
The Obregonians were able to take the first win, thanks to a great comeback in the eighth inning with four runs to tie the game and then take the win in the eleventh inning.
Starter pitcher by Venados
Irwin Delgado | LHP | 3.60 ERA | 4 SO The Mexican Irwin Delgado will seek to repeat the performance that had his partner Mitch Lively yesterday. The control to the bats of Obregon is the key to aspire to the victory of Mazatlan in Ciudad Obregon.
Starter pitcher by Obregon
Brandon Cumpton | RHP | 2.57 ERA | 5 SO The U.S. pitcher will be looking to give a solid start like he did in game 2 of the first playoff round. He got two runs in his seven-inning performance, but he got the win.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 LMP semifinal Game 2: Venados de Mazatlán vs Yaquis de Ciudad Obregón! My name is Erick Aguirre and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.