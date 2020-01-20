Venados de Mazatlán vs Yaquis Ciudad Obregón: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Playoffs LMP 2020 Game 7

ADVERTISEMENT
Man to follow by Yaquis
After the absence of Luis Urías, Juan Carlos Gamboa has supplied it with wonder and has become one of the most important weapons of the "Güero" Gastelum in the offensive. It has an extraordinary batting average: .440 and also has produced four runs, has 11 hits and a home run.
Man to follow by Venados
Chris Roberson has been the most constant player offensively speaking in the playoffs, in 44 at-bats, has connected 15 hits and has produced 4 runs, and has a great batting average: .341.
Yaquis key players have to wake up
In the last games, important players like the reinforcement, Víctor Mendoza or Jesús Valdez have not responded to the expectations of the fans of “La Tribu” and have a fairly low batting average, if Obregón wishes to take the win, these two players They have to wake up.
Venados relievers have to improve
One of Mazatlan's weak points is its bullpen, in the last games, the Deer have received several races in the last innings, which causes the games to go to extra entries. Both Ryan Newell, Daniel Guerrero and Ivan Zavala, arms of trust, have failed at important times.
Yaquis de Obregón wants to repeat the final
After having the 3-1 series in their favor, Yaquis still needs a win to access the final of the LMP, "The Tribe" seeks to respect the "Yaquis Stadium" to reach the last phase of the winter circuit.
Venados near the feat
After winning two victories in a row against the best LMP team in extra innings, Mazatlan's ninth seeks access to the final in another's yard.
