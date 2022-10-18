Houston Astros vs New York Yankees: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Championship Series MLB Game 1 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned to follow Houston Astros vs New York Yankees live in game 1 of the MLB Championship Series.
In a few moments we will share with you the Houston Astros vs New York Yankees live starting lineups, as well as the latest information from Minute Maid Stadium in Game 1 of the American Conference Championship Series in the MLB. Don't miss any details of the game with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Houston Astros vs New York Yankees online and live in Game 1 of the MLB Championship Series.
The game will be televised on ESPN.
The Houston Astros vs New York Yankees can be tuned in from Star+ live streams.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is the Houston Astros vs New York Yankees matchup in Game 1 of the MLB Championship Series?
This is the start time for the Astros Houston vs New York Yankees game 1 on October 19, 2022 in several countries:
Spain: 06:00 hours
Argentina: 21:00 hours
Brazil: 21:00 hours
Uruguay: 21:00 hours
Chile: 21:00 hours
Paraguay: 21:00 hours
Venezuela: 7:30 p.m.
Bolivia: 7:30 p.m.
Colombia: 6:30 p.m.
Ecuador: 6:30 p.m.
Peru: 6:30 p.m.
Mexico: 6:30 p.m.
United States: 7:30 p.m. PT / 20:30 ET
Another championship series
Also on the other side, the San Diego Padres and Philadelphia Phillies will meet in the national conference championship series, two teams that eliminated both the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Atlanta Braves, two teams that were clear favorites to win their respective series.
How did they finish the regular season?
In the regular season the Houston Astros finished as leaders of the American West with a record of 106 wins and 56 losses, while the Yankees finished as leaders of the American East with a record of 99 wins and 63 losses, so the favorite to win the championship series are the Houston Astros, but the New York Yankees should never be ruled out.
Absences
Neither of the two teams have injured players or players who are not injured, so they will have all their stars for the start of the Championship Series in Houston at Minute Madi Park. Without a doubt, a great game is expected, with renowned players such as Aaron Judge, Jose Altuve and others.
How are the New York Yankees doing?
New york Yankees arrives after defeating Cleveland Guardians with a 3-2 record, a series that had to be taken to the 5th game, which was defined by the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium with a pair of homers by Stanton and Aaron Judge, will seek to defeat the Houston Astros and move on to a new World Series, being one of the favorites to win the MLB title after the elimination of the Los Angeles Dodgers at the hands of the San Diego Padres.
How does Houston Astros arrive?
The Houston Astros are coming off a 3-0 record after sweeping the Seattle Mariners, a series that was only tilted to one side. They are coming into this championship series very strong and with the intention of defeating the Yankees, one of the great favorites to win the ticket to the World Series.
Minute Maid Park
Located in Houston, Texans, is the stadium of the Houston Astros, has a capacity of 41 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on March 30, 2000, a stadium complicated by the noise of your fans, will be the scene of Game 1 of the MLB Championship Series between Houston and Yankees, undoubtedly two of the best teams in the major leagues.
Good afternoon VAVEL friends!
Welcome to the Houston Astros vs New York Yankees live stream, corresponding to Game 1 of the MLB Championship Series. The game will take place at Minute Maid Park at 6:37 p.m. (CDMX).