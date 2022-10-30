Houston Astros vs Philadelphia Phillies: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch World Series Game 3 Match
Image: Phllies

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
7:15 PM2 hours ago

Stay tuned to follow Houston Astros vs Philadelphia Phillies live in Game 3 of the World Series.

In a few minutes we will share with you the starting lineups for Houston Astros vs Philadelphia Phillies live in Game 3 of the World Series. As well as the latest information from Citizens Bank Park. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live online coverage from VAVEL Mexico.
7:10 PM2 hours ago

Last game between them

In the last game of the Series in game 2, Houston Astros won 5-2 in a game where the batting came to the fore for the locals and they took a very important victory since they had to take a minimum advantage to the series in Philadelphia, which will be very complicated for the Astros.
7:05 PM2 hours ago

Where and how to watch Houston Astros vs Philadelphia Phillies online and live in game 3 of the World Series.

This is the start time for the Houston Astros vs Philadelphia Phillies game on October 31 in several countries:

Argentina: 20:00 PM on Fox Sports and ESPN

Bolivia: 12:00 PM on Fox Sports and ESPN

Brazil: 20:00 PM on Fox Sports and ESPN

Chile: 20:00 PM on Fox Sports e ESPN

Colombia: 18:00 PM on Fox Sports e ESPN

Ecuador: 18:00 PM on Fox Sports e ESPN

United States (ET): 12:00 PM on Fox Sports e ESPN

Spain: 01:00 AM on Fox Sports e ESPN

Mexico: 18:00 PM on Fox Sports and ESPN Premium

Paraguay: 20:00 PM on Fox Sports e ESPN

Peru: 20:00 PM on Fox Sports and ESPN

Uruguay: 20:00 PM on Fox Sports e ESPN

7:00 PM2 hours ago

Key Player Houston Astros

José Altuve:

Born in Venezuela is also one of the stars in this World Series in the regular campaign he had 158 hits and 103 RBIs and in the playoffs he has 3 RBIs, he has already managed to get a championship ring with Houston and will be looking to repeat the feat in this World Series against Philadelphia Phillies.

6:55 PM2 hours ago

Key Player Philadelphia Phillies

Bryce Harper:

He is undoubtedly the best player of the Philadelphia Phillies, a player who in these playoffs has been on fire, in the regular campaign he totaled 106 hits and 63 RBIs, in the playoffs he has 3 RBIs and will seek tomorrow to defeat and help his team to add one more victory in the World Series which is currently tied at one victory.

6:50 PM2 hours ago

Absences

Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so both Astros and Phillies will be able to count on all their players for this game 3, both teams are expected to come out with their best lineup for this World Series.
6:45 PM2 hours ago

Background

The record is leaning towards the Houston Astros with 6 wins, while Philadelphia has 4 wins, despite this, tomorrow the Phillies will be the favorites to win Game 3 of the World Series, since they will be playing with their people and at home, a thrilling duel is expected on the diamond.
6:40 PM2 hours ago

How do Phillies arrive?

Phillies comes after falling in the second game of the series but with the opportunity to win at home, they have a batting staff that has surprised many and a pitching that is one of the best in these playoffs, they will have a very complicated team in front of them like Houston who already has experience in this type of series.
6:35 PM2 hours ago

How does Houston Astros arrive?

Astros comes from winning game 2 and placing the series 1-1, a team that has an incredible batting, and a bullpen that has been able to respond in a great way, will seek to win one of the 3 games to be played in Philadelphia, this way they can extend the game to close at home, they will not have an easy task taking into account that they play visiting in a very complicated stadium.
6:30 PM3 hours ago

Citizens Bank Park

It is the Phillies stadium, one of the most emblematic of the MLB, has a capacity of 43,000 spectators and was inaugurated on April 3, 2004. It will be the venue for Game 3 of the World Series, a game long awaited by Philadelphia fans.

6:25 PM3 hours ago

Good afternoon VAVEL friends!

Welcome to the Houston Astros vs Philadelphia Phillies live stream of Game 3 of the World Series. The game will take place at Citizens Bank Park at 6:00 pm.
VAVEL Logo