Cuba vs Panama LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch World Baseball Classic Match

How and where to watch Cuba vs Panama live?
The stadium
Key Player - Panama
Key Player- Cuba
Previous games
Roster- Panama National Team
Catchers: Pedro Aguilar (80), Christian Bethancourt (22), Carlos Sánchez (5).
Infielders: Jonathan Araúz (3), Erasmo Caballero (99), Jose Caballero (77), Gerald Chin (24), Edgar Munoz (10), Rubén Tejada (11), Joshwan Wright (39).
Outfielders: Luis Castillo (89), Allen Córdoba (13), Rodrigo Orozco (42), Jose Ramos (99), Jahdiel Santamaria (81), Jhonny Santos (94).
Managers & Coaches: Luis Ortiz (21-Manager), Luis Caballero (8- Bench Coach), Earl Agnoly (4- Hitting Coach), Victor Preciado (76- Hitting Coach), Enrique Burgos (73- Pitching Coach), Wilfredo Cordoba (14- Pitching Coach), Cirilo Cumberbatch (First Base Coach), Vicente Garibaldo (44- Third Base Coach), Hipolito Ortiz (95- Bullpen Coach).
How is Panama coming into Day 3 of the WBC 2023?
Roster- Cuba National Team
Catchers: Ariel Martinez (40), Andrys Perez (17), Lorenzo Quintana (16).
Infielders: Erisbel Arruebarrena (71), Dayan Garcia (44), Yurisbel Gracial (27), Andy Ibáñez (77), Luis Mateo (8), Yoán Moncada (10), Yadil Mujica (5).
Outfielders: Yoenis Cespedes (52), Alfredo Despaigne (54), Yadir Drake (33), Yoelkis Guibert (7), Luis Robert Jr. (88), Roel Santos (1).
Managers & Coaches: Armando Johnson (6- Manager), German Mesa (11- Bench Coach), Orestestes (11- Bench Coach), Orestes Kindelan (46- Batting Coach), Jose Elosegui (24-Pitching Coach), Pedro Luis Lazo (99- Pitching Coach), Armando Ferrer (9-First Base Coach), Rafael Munoz (39- Third Base Coach), Ivan Prieto (66-Bullpen Catcher), Humberto Guevara (37- Coach).
How does Cuba arrive at day 3 of the WBC 2023?
Competition groups
|
Grupo A
|
Grupo B
|
Grupo C
|
Grupo D
|
Taiwan
|
Japan
|
USA
|
Puerto Rico
|
Netherlands
|
South Korea
|
Mexico
|
Venezuela
|
Cuba
|
Australia
|
Colombia
|
Dominican Republic
|
Italy
|
China
|
Canadá
|
Israel
|
Panama
|
Czech Republic
|
Great Britain
|
Nicaragua