Cuba vs Panama LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch World Baseball Classic Match

Cuba vs Panama LIVE Updates: World Baseball Classic Match
Photo: EFE

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
8:00 PMan hour ago

Stay tuned

In a few moments we will start streaming Cuba vs Panama live on VAVEL, along with the latest information from the Taichung Intercontinental Baseball Stadium. Stay tuned for the play-by-play of the match here on VAVEL.
7:55 PMan hour ago

How and where to watch Cuba vs Panama live?

7:50 PMan hour ago

The stadium

Taichung Intercontinental Baseball Stadium is the venue that will host the group A games of the 2023 World Baseball Classic. With a capacity of 20 thousand people, a great party is expected tonight.
Photo: Taichung Stadium
7:45 PM2 hours ago

Key Player - Panama

Jonathan Arauz, the second baseman of the New York Mets, was one of the outstanding players in the first victory of the Isthmian team in the WBC, with three RBIs and one run scored.
Photo: Red Sox
7:40 PM2 hours ago

Key Player- Cuba

Yoan Moncada, the Chicago White Sox third baseman, is one of Armando Johnson's spark plugs to lead Cuba in the 2023 World Baseball Classic alongside Luis Robert Jr. and Yoenis Cespedes.
Photo: Getty Images
7:35 PM2 hours ago

Previous games

This will be the second meeting between Cuba and Panama in the history of the WBC. In the 2006 edition, they faced each other in the first round, with the islanders winning by a score of 8-6.
7:30 PM2 hours ago

Roster- Panama National Team

Pitchers: Harold Arauz (92), Alberto Baldonado (25), Jaime Barría (51), Randall Delgado (48), James Gonzalez (23), Severino González (52), Javy Guerra (12), Alberto Guerrero (41), Matt Hardy (18), Justin Lawrence (61), Humberto Mejía (62), Andy Otero (43), Wilfredo Pereira (26), Davis Romero (88).

Catchers: Pedro Aguilar (80), Christian Bethancourt (22), Carlos Sánchez (5).

Infielders: Jonathan Araúz (3), Erasmo Caballero (99), Jose Caballero (77), Gerald Chin (24), Edgar Munoz (10), Rubén Tejada (11), Joshwan Wright (39).

Outfielders: Luis Castillo (89), Allen Córdoba (13), Rodrigo Orozco (42), Jose Ramos (99), Jahdiel Santamaria (81), Jhonny Santos (94).

Managers & Coaches: Luis Ortiz (21-Manager), Luis Caballero (8- Bench Coach), Earl Agnoly (4- Hitting Coach), Victor Preciado (76- Hitting Coach), Enrique Burgos (73- Pitching Coach), Wilfredo Cordoba (14- Pitching Coach), Cirilo Cumberbatch (First Base Coach), Vicente Garibaldo (44- Third Base Coach), Hipolito Ortiz (95- Bullpen Coach).

7:25 PM2 hours ago

How is Panama coming into Day 3 of the WBC 2023?

Panamá obtuvo su primer triunfo en la historia en el WBC, tras derrotar por 12-5 a China Taipei. Meanwhile, on the second day, they lost 3-1 to the Netherlands, leaving them with a 1-1 record in the competition. The Isthmian team struck in the first day against the local team and are aiming for one of the berths to the next phase of the classic.
7:20 PM2 hours ago

Roster- Cuba National Team

Pitchers: Frank Alvarez (22), Ronald Bolaños (57), Naykel Cruz (21), Roenis Elías (55), Onelki Garcia (98), Elian Leyva (53), Raidel Martinez (92), Livan Moinelo (89), Yeudis Reyes (47), Jose Rodriguez (30), Yariel Rodriguez (29), Miguel Romero (45), Carlos Viera (83), Yoennis Yera (58).

Catchers: Ariel Martinez (40), Andrys Perez (17), Lorenzo Quintana (16).

Infielders: Erisbel Arruebarrena (71), Dayan Garcia (44), Yurisbel Gracial (27), Andy Ibáñez (77), Luis Mateo (8), Yoán Moncada (10), Yadil Mujica (5).

Outfielders: Yoenis Cespedes (52), Alfredo Despaigne (54), Yadir Drake (33), Yoelkis Guibert (7), Luis Robert Jr. (88), Roel Santos (1).

Managers & Coaches: Armando Johnson (6- Manager), German Mesa (11- Bench Coach), Orestestes (11- Bench Coach), Orestes Kindelan (46- Batting Coach), Jose Elosegui (24-Pitching Coach), Pedro Luis Lazo (99- Pitching Coach), Armando Ferrer (9-First Base Coach), Rafael Munoz (39- Third Base Coach), Ivan Prieto (66-Bullpen Catcher), Humberto Guevara (37- Coach).

7:15 PM2 hours ago

How does Cuba arrive at day 3 of the WBC 2023?

Cuba is in trouble, as they lost in the first round to the Netherlands by a score of 4-2, while in the second round they lost in extra innings to Italy by a score of 6-3. Armando Johnson's team is on the ropes and will have to improve its offense and pitching to try to reach the second round of the WBC.
7:10 PM2 hours ago

Competition groups

These will be the groups of this WBC:

Grupo A

Grupo B

Grupo C

Grupo D

Taiwan

Japan

USA

Puerto Rico

Netherlands

South Korea

Mexico

Venezuela

Cuba

Australia

Colombia

Dominican Republic

Italy

China

Canadá

Israel

Panama

Czech Republic

Great Britain

Nicaragua
7:05 PM2 hours ago

Welcome

Good evening to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the game Cuba vs Panama, corresponding to the first day of the World Baseball Classic 2023. The game will take place at the Taichung Intercontinental Baseball Stadium at 23:30 hours central Mexico time.
