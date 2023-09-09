Boston Red Sox vs Baltimore Orioles LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch MLB

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Boston Red Sox vs Baltimore Orioles Live Score Here
“It kind of freed me,” O'Hearn said of her shift in mindset. “I try to have fun with it, try to play in a spirit of gratitude, and take each day to put on a uniform and go out and play on a Major League field. These guys do a great job making it easy to get on the field and have fun and it's been awesome to show up, just try to win and work with these guys and I think that mentality is really important. something I'll keep."
“[The Orioles] have been progressing since 2021 in September,” said Red Sox head coach Alex Cora. “ I've been talking about them for a while. some athletes now, they hit, they control the strike zone.
"They were swingers before, swinging a lot; now, your chase rate has dropped. They put the ball in play, they use the whole field, they play well in defense. It's one reason why they're the best team in the American League. "
“Yes and no,” O'Hearn said when asked if he got his 50º home runs meant something to him. “I want to hit more, obviously, but a nice, round number like that – 50 – Cool. I'm keeping the ball, just to look back on this and like I said I hope there's a lot more to come. But yeah, it means something to me.”
Boston Red Sox Campaign!
72 victories
69 defeats
8º placed in the conference.
How do the Boston Red Sox arrive?
“He has good things. Let's find a way because this kid, his stuff is bad. good,” said Cora. “The cutter was good today, the sinker, the slider. So, he just need to keep working. and go as long as possible, and we will find a way.”
“ I need to continue to play to my strengths to the best of my ability,” Houck said. games and understand the development side of it.
“And the tone sequencing and all that, so it’s good. This is an ever-evolving process. Day after day, you'll learn more. certain selling points. So you have You have to rely a little more on other pitches. But making an effort to go through the lineup three times, go deeper into the game and go six, seven innings [is a lot easier]. the key]."
“Today, I would definitely say command,” Houck said. “The initial walk is the best way to go. definitely unacceptable. It kind of snowballed in the inning.”
“He was fine [before the sixth]”, said Cora. “He played the ball well. There was some traffic the third time, and he tried to hit [Cedric] Mullins in two seams and got a good hit. But things were good, and he had some swing and missed [stuff].
“As a competitor and someone who wants to go deeper, wants to do everything I can to help the team win and do it for the team, do it for the guys, do it for the city, it's important. It's tough,” Houck said. “I want to go there! and perform at a high level, and I did that for five innings. The sixth entry escaped.
Campanha do Baltimore Orioles!
89 wins
51 defeats
1º placed in the conference.
How do the Baltimore Orioles arrive?
