Tony Bellew broke his hand early in fight with David Haye

WBC cruiserweight champion Tony Bellew revealed after the victory over David Haye that he broke his hand early in the fight at the O2 Arena in London.

Haye suffered an injury to his Achilles midway through the fight and battled on before being knocked out of the ring in the 11th.

The former world heavyweight champion tried to get back into the ring and onto his feet, but his trainer Shane McGuigan threw in the towel.

Bellew suffered broken hand in fight

Bellew, who was speaking to BBC Radio Five Live, says that he was also struggling in the fight with an injury of his own.

“I’m just happy David’s home and healthy and safe,” he said. “We did receive injuries. I broke my right hand in the second or third round. It’s very sore now.

“I had a bad right knee myself going in, but this is not what people want to hear. This is why I asked David from the very start, ‘are you okay?’ and believe me, for four rounds he was fine.”

The Evertonian said that he doesn’t “feel the pain” because the thought of winning is the factor that keeps him going in fights.

Title shot on the cards for Bellew?

Bellew believes the time is right to go back to his family, who he “sacrificed” his life for, and reassess his options before committing to another fight at heavyweight.

He added: “At the end of the day, I have proved everyone wrong, but I can’t keep doing this to my body.

“We will sit down and I need a few days to take on board what I have done because it doesn’t feel real at the moment.”

Promoter Eddie Hearn has revealed that he has been contacted by representatives of two world heavyweight champions about taking on Bellew.

Hearn said: “Tony’s got big decisions to make – stay at cruiserweight, defend that, unify the division.

“Why can’t he beat (Deontay) Wilder or (Joseph) Parker? I believe he can and two world titles would secure his legacy.”