Texas Rangers vs Baltimore Orioles LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch MLB Playoffs Game
Photo: Baltimore Orioles

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
1:00 AMan hour ago

Tune in here Texas Rangers vs Baltimore Orioles Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Texas Rangers vs Baltimore Orioles match.
12:55 AMan hour ago

What time is Texas Rangers vs Baltimore Orioles match for MLB Match?

This is the start time of the game Texas Rangers vs Baltimore Orioles of 7th October in several countries:

Live Streams

Country

Date

Local Time

TV CHANNEL and Live Streams

USA

October 7, 2023

13:00 ET

Telemundo En Vivo, Syfy, NBC Sports Live Extra, NBC Deportes, NBC Universo, Olympics Channel, USA Network, MSNBC, CNBC, NBC Sports Live Extra, Golf Channel, NBCSN.

Argentina

October 7, 2023

15:00

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Bolivia

October 7, 2023

12:00

Tigo Sports, Tigo Sports, ESPN 2, ESPN Play, ESPN Internacional.

Brazil

October 7, 2023

15:00

WatchESPN, ESPN, ESPN Brasil.

Chile

October 7, 2023

15:00

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Colombia

October 7, 2023

12:00

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Ecuador

October 7, 2023

12:00

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Spain

October 7, 2023

19:00

DAZN y Movistar +

Mexico

October 7, 2023

11:00

Paramount +

Peru

October 7, 2023

12:00

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.
12:50 AM2 hours ago

Watch out for this hitter:

Adolis Garcia could be a determining factor for this Game 1 as he hit 39 home runs and drove in 107 runs all season. Adolis Garcia is known for his ability to hit home runs and his ability to steal bases. He is also a versatile outfielder who can play any of the three outfield positions.
12:45 AM2 hours ago

Probable pitcher

On the Orioles side, Kyle Bradish could be the pitcher of choice to strike out Rangers hitters. Bradish is noted for having a solid pitching repertoire that includes a high velocity straight, an effective slider, and a changeup that allows him to keep opposing hitters off balance. His ability to mix his pitches is one of his strengths.

12:40 AM2 hours ago

Probable pitcher

Dane Dunning could be the pitcher of choice to start this series vs. the Orioles to lead the defense from the mound and look for the win.Dunning is known for his repertoire of pitches, which includes a straight line that reaches solid velocities, as well as an effective slider and changeup. His ability to control the game and work on the mound makes him a promising MLB pitcher.

12:35 AM2 hours ago

You need to know this about the game

The Texas Rangers will face the Baltimore Orioles in the Divisional Series of the American League playoffs, with the first game of the series taking place at Camden Yards next Saturday. The Rangers secured their place in this phase of the postseason by defeating the Tampa Bay Rays in the wild card series. On the other hand, the Baltimore Orioles had an outstanding performance in the Major League Baseball regular season, finishing with an impressive record of 101 wins and only 61 losses, which positions them as one of the league's top teams.
12:30 AM2 hours ago

About The Stadium

Oriole Park is a name that has been used for several baseball stadiums in the United States, but is most commonly associated with Oriole Park at Camden Yards, which is the home of Major League Baseball's Baltimore Orioles. This stadium is located in Baltimore, Maryland, and is one of the most iconic and beloved stadiums in the baseball world. Oriole Park at Camden Yards opened in 1992. Its design marked a significant shift in modern baseball stadium architecture, as it moved away from the multi-purpose style that prevailed in previous decades and returned to a more traditional, welcoming design.

Oriole Park at Camden Yards has a capacity of about 45,000, making it one of the medium-sized stadiums in the Major Leagues.

12:25 AM2 hours ago

Kick-off time

The Texas Rangers vs Baltimore Orioles match will be played at Oriole Park, in Baltimore, USA. The kick-off is scheduled at 13:00 pm ET.
12:20 AM2 hours ago

The start to stardom

After an extended period of competition in the Major League Baseball (MLB) regular season, we are at an exciting turning point where the worthy champion will be determined. This Tuesday marks the start of the much-anticipated Wild Card Series, a crucial stretch on the road to glory in the world of baseball.
This period of the competition is undoubtedly a momentous time, where tension and excitement intertwine with uncertainty, creating a unique atmosphere charged with anticipation for baseball fans around the world. Each team is ready to give its best on the field, with the firm objective of reaching the title of MLB champion. The clashes ahead promise to be true clashes of titans, where skill, strategy and passion come together in a fascinating dance that will determine who will be this season's deserving monarch.
12:15 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2023 MLB Playoffs Match: Texas Rangers vs Baltimore Orioles

My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo
  • More news about
  • MLBMLB