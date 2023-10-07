Texas Rangers vs Baltimore Orioles LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch MLB Playoffs Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Texas Rangers vs Baltimore Orioles Live Score
What time is Texas Rangers vs Baltimore Orioles match for MLB Match?
|
Live Streams
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV CHANNEL and Live Streams
|
USA
|
October 7, 2023
|
13:00 ET
|
Telemundo En Vivo, Syfy, NBC Sports Live Extra, NBC Deportes, NBC Universo, Olympics Channel, USA Network, MSNBC, CNBC, NBC Sports Live Extra, Golf Channel, NBCSN.
|
Argentina
|
October 7, 2023
|
15:00
|
ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.
|
Bolivia
|
October 7, 2023
|
12:00
|
Tigo Sports, Tigo Sports, ESPN 2, ESPN Play, ESPN Internacional.
|
Brazil
|
October 7, 2023
|
15:00
|
WatchESPN, ESPN, ESPN Brasil.
|
Chile
|
October 7, 2023
|
15:00
|
ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.
|
Colombia
|
October 7, 2023
|
12:00
|
ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.
|
Ecuador
|
October 7, 2023
|
12:00
|
ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.
|
Spain
|
October 7, 2023
|
19:00
|
DAZN y Movistar +
|
Mexico
|
October 7, 2023
|
11:00
|
Paramount +
|
Peru
|
October 7, 2023
|
12:00
|
ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.
Watch out for this hitter:
Probable pitcher
Probable pitcher
You need to know this about the game
About The Stadium
Oriole Park at Camden Yards has a capacity of about 45,000, making it one of the medium-sized stadiums in the Major Leagues.
Kick-off time
The start to stardom
This period of the competition is undoubtedly a momentous time, where tension and excitement intertwine with uncertainty, creating a unique atmosphere charged with anticipation for baseball fans around the world. Each team is ready to give its best on the field, with the firm objective of reaching the title of MLB champion. The clashes ahead promise to be true clashes of titans, where skill, strategy and passion come together in a fascinating dance that will determine who will be this season's deserving monarch.