Niagara Earns First-Round Bye In MAAC Tournament

A season full of records for Niagara women's basketball.

The squad led by Coach Jada Pierce has exceeded all expectations and are ready to make some noise in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference.

History made

Not only did they secure the program's first winning MAAC season in 17 years, but they also earned a first-round bye for the MAAC Championships.

Niagara finished the MAAC regular season with an 11-9 record.

The Purple Eagles put some serious work on the defensive end of the ball this season. They finished the regular season second in the NCAA Division I rankings in total steals (382).

Parker effect

Junior guard Angel Parker made history for the Purple Eagles by surpassing Sheryl Klick's single season record of 109 steals set during the 1998/99 season.

She also finished the regular season leading the nation in total steals (113).

Parker reached double-figures 24 times this season and averaged a career-high of 17 points with 5.1 assists and 4.2 steals per game.