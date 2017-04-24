Images and photos of Western Michigan University 6-1 Eastern Michigan University in NCAA MAC Conference

The Western Michigan baseball team used a clutch five-run eighth inning to break a tie game and pull away with a 6-1 win over cross-state rival Eastern Michigan.

With the win, the Broncos claimed the series and have now won three of their last four Mid-American Conference (MAC) games.

Tanner Allison (8) hits an RBI single to score the first run of the game. Photo: Walter Cronk

Nick Vogelmeier (6) of Western Michigan. Photo: Walter Cronk

Marquise Gill (4) makes the leaping throw to 1st base to get the out. Photo: Walter Cronk

Starting pitcher Jacob Piechota (35) pitched 5.1 innings and only allowed 1 run. Photo: Walter Cronk

Grant Miller (1) gets thrown out trying to steal 2nd base. Photo: Walter Cronk

Jesse Forestell (27) hits one of his two doubles he had on the game. Photo: Walter Cronk

Tyler Frank (17) of Western Michigan. Photo: Walter Cronk

Drake Lubin (48) of Eastern Michigan gets a double out | Photo: Walter Cronk

Tyler Frank (17) dives back to 1st base. Photo: Walter Cronk

Pinch Hitter Jimmy Roche (10) lays down the sac bunt to move the runners into scoring position. Photo: Walter Cronk

