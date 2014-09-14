Denver Broncos Hold Off Kansas City Chiefs With Goal-Line Stand

Two weeks into the season, the Denver Broncos (2-0) are finding out that the rest of the AFC is going to give them everything they have and then some. For the second week in a row it took a defensive stand to preserve a win as the Broncos defeated AFC West rival Kansas City Chiefs (0-2) 24-17 on Sunday afternoon at Sports Authority Field at Mile High.

1 2 3 4 Final Kansas City Chiefs 3 7 0 7 17 Denver Broncos 7 14 0 3 24

"Being the team we are, we are going to get everyone's best game," defensive end Terrance Knighton said. "It's a rivalry. It's going to be close. That's what defense is for, to make plays at the end."

First it was the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1 driving down the field in the final minutes before cornerback Bradley Roby slapped away a 4th down pass from Andrew Luck to preserve the win. Sunday against the Chiefs would be no different as Alex Smith's fourth-and-goal pass from the Denver 2-yard line with 18 seconds left in the game was broken up by Knighton to preserve the win.

"I was just mirroring the quarterback. Of course, I have great ball skills as an ex-wide receiver," Knighton said. "At that moment in the game, it wasn't time for a sack. Let the ends rush and just get my hands up."

Knighton never actually saw the pass coming at him. He was locked up with center Rodney Hudson when he raised his right arm in the air, deflecting Smith's pass.

"I'd rather it hit my arm than theirs," said Knighton.

For the second straight week the defense stood tall with two goal-line stands. The bend-don't-break defense has been the story so far this season for the Broncos. As they head on the road for their rematch with the Seattle Seahawks next week, they will need another shut down performance against the Russell Wilson offense to come away with a win.

"It's a bend-not-break attitude," said defensive end DeMarcus Ware. "But you don't want it to be that close."

Once again the Broncos came out of the gate fast. They went on a lightning quick seven play, 80-yard drive that began with a 48-yard pass down the middle of the field to Emmanuel Sanders who was brought down at the Kansas City 32-yard line. The drive concluded with a 4-yard touchdown pass to Julius Thomas (fourth of the season) and with only 3:41 off the clock the Broncos were up 7-0.

The Chiefs responded with a field goal on their second possession after Smith missed deep to wide receiver Junior Hemingway on a third-and-4 from the Denver 27-yard line. Rookie Cairo Santos knocked a 45-yard field goal to put the Chiefs on the board, down 7-3 with 2:07 remaining in the first quarter.

An ineligible man downfield penalty on right tackle Chris Clark negated a 55-yard screen pass from Manning to Demaryius Thomas from the Denver 20-yard line. The Broncos would go three and out and punt the ball right back to the Chiefs.

The Chiefs took over at their own 34-yard line and proceeded to march down the field on a 10 play drive that was aided by defensive penalties that included 12 men on the field and illegal use of the hands. The drive ended with 10:36 remaining in the second quarter when running back Knile Davis, in for the Jamaal Charles who left the game with an injured knee, scored the Chiefs' go-ahead touchdown on a 2-yard run to give them a 10-7 lead.

The Broncos answered the Chiefs touchdown with one of their own on a 4-yard pass to tight end Jacob Tamme with 7:24 left in the half. Tamme's touchdown was the fifth TD reception of the season, all by tight ends.

The Broncos would score one more time before halftime when Manning threw the ball up into the corner of the endzone where Thomas made a leaping catch over the top of two defenders. The Broncos headed into halftime up 21-10.

Just like last week against the Colts, the second half became a different story. The Broncos offense stalled and the Chiefs mounted a comeback by dominating in time of possesion, running 43 total plays, and converting on third downs. The Broncos defense had problems all game long stopping the Chiefs on critical third down plays, allowing the Chiefs to convert an incredible 11-of-16 third down opportunities.

"We were out there for a really, really long time," said safety T.J. Ward. "We have some things to work on. It's probably going to be a long film session."

The Chiefs first drive of the quarter was a 23 play, 61-yard drive that ate 9:55 off the clock. The Broncos had the Chiefs stopped at the Denver 47-yard line following an incomplete pass to Bowe on third-and-13. Linebacker Malik Jackson gave a minor shove to Smith after he threw the pass, drawing a 15-yard roughing the passer call. Once again the Broncos defense couldn't get out of their own way and get off the field.

An offensive holding call at the Denver 4-yard line on second-and-goal and a relentless pass rush that led to a sack by linebacker Brandon Marshall at the Denver 19-yard line set up a third-and-goal that Smith failed to convert after an incomplete pass to wide receiver Donnie Avery near the 17-yard line. Santos came on for an attempted 37-yard field goal that missed wide-right.

Following a Denver punt, the Chiefs were able to punch it in to the endzone on a 4-yard run by Davis. The touchdown with 7:15 remaining in the fourth quarter made it a 21-17 Broncos lead.

Andre Caldwell returned Santos' kickoff 54 yards to the Kansas City 46-yard line. The Broncos had a chance to put the game away with a touchdown but the Chiefs' defense stiffened. From the Chiefs' 3-yard line on second-and-goal, linebacker Tamba Hall tackled Montee Ball for a 3-yard loss. On third-and-goal, Manning completed a short pass to Sanders and was tackled at the 2-yard line by cornerback Chris Owens. Brandon McManus came on and kicked a 20-yard field goal to increase the Broncos' lead to 24-17.

On the Chiefs' final drive, the Broncos failure to stop the Chiefs on third downs and penalties nearly sent the game into overtime. On third-and-5, cornerback Aqib Talib intercepted Smith at the Kansas City 41-yard line and returned it for a touchdown. The touchdown was called back after offsides was called on defensive end Quanterus Smith, giving the Chiefs a first down.

On third-and-9 from the Kansas City 45-yard line, Smith completed a 20-yard pass to Kelce at the Denver 35-yard line. Following a replay reversal that took a fumble recovery away from linebacker Nate Irving, Smith completed a 21-yard pass to Dwayne Bowe to set up a first-and-goal from the Denver 9-yard line. Three plays and a defensive pass interference call later Knighton made the game saving deflection in the end zone for the Broncos win.

The Broncos offense can help keep the defense from having to mount a last stand at the goal line for the third straight game by carrying their fast start into the second half.

"Sure, we're always looking to play the perfect four-quarter game," said Manning. "It's something we are still striving for."

Manning and the Broncos defense was limited to less than 10 minutes of game time in the second half by the defense's inability to get off the field.

"It's part of football," said Manning. "I've been in games like that where you get excited on third-and-long, start warming up, ready to get out there. The defense out there, they were maybe bending a little, but not breaking."

When he was able to play he completed 21-of-26 passes for 242 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions. Manning has yet to break the 300 yard passing mark yet, but he has been just as effective as last year. After Sunday's game, the Broncos quarterback sits just 11 touchdowns shy of Brett Favre's all-time touchdown record of 508.

The Broncos running game was better against the Chiefs. Ball came into the game after averaging 2.9 yards per carry and rushing for just nine yards on nine carries in the second half of the Week 1 game against the Colts. On Sunday he rushed 12 times for 60 yards with a five yard per carry average.

Coming Up:

The Chiefs will be on the road next Sunday to take on the Miami Dolphins (1-1) for a 4:25 PM EDT kickoff. The Dolphins suffered a Week 2 loss on the road to the Buffalo Bills (2-0) 29-20.

The Broncos will also be on the road next Sunday for a rematch of Super Bowl XLVIII with the Seahawks (1-1). On the road, the Seahawks were upset in Week 2 by the San Diego Chargers 30-21.

Chiefs - Broncos Stats:

Team Stats Chiefs Broncos First Downs 28 19 Total Plays 75 46 Passing Yards 247 237 Rushing Yards 133 88 Total Yards 380 325 Red Zone (Made-ATT) 2-4 3-4 Penalties (YDS) 7-62 11-71 Turnovers 0 0 Time of Possession 36:14 23:46

Team Leaders Offense Passing CP/AT YDS AVG TD INT Sacks Chiefs Alex Smith 26/42 255 6.1 0 0 2 Broncos Peyton Manning 21/26 242 9.3 3 0 1 Rushing CAR YDS AVG TD LG Chiefs Knile Davis 22 79 3.6 2 25 Broncos Montee Ball 12 60 5.0 0 23 Receiving Rec YDS AVG TD LG Chiefs Travis Kelce 4 81 20.3 0 24 Broncos Emmanuel Sanders 8 108 13.5 0 48 Defense Tackles Total Solo Sacks Chiefs Ron Parker 7 7 0 Broncos Nate Irving 11 7 0