The Chiefs are World Champs:
Once more, the Kansas City Chiefs have won the Super Bowl. In Super Bowl LVIII's overtime, Patrick Mahomes masterminded a 75-yard touchdown drive that gave the Chiefs their second straight NFL title—this time, a 25-22 triumph over the San Francisco 49ers.
In the Super Bowl's second overtime game ever, Kansas City became the first club to win back-to-back titles since the New England Patriots in 2003–04.
Mecole Hardman, one of only three players to win three or more Super Bowl MVP awards, caught a 3-yard pass from Mahomes to end the 13-play walk-off scoring drive. The 49ers' Jake Moody had just kicked a 27-yard field goal to end a 13-play, 66-yard drive that had put San Francisco ahead of Kansas City to begin the extra period.
For Kansas City, the championship-winning drive was a must-score, highlighted by a fourth-and-1 rush by quarterback Patrick Mahomes and a crucial 7-yard reception by tight end Travis Kelce. The Chiefs had to respond to the Niners' field goal because of the new NFL postseason overtime rules, which give both teams at least one possession in the extra frame.
Defence dominated the opening thirty minutes of play, but scoring picked up steam in the second half, scoring 34 points. Head coach Kyle Shanahan used his arsenal of trickery to start the Niners up 10-0, with wide receiver Jauan Jennings finding Christian McCaffrey for a score in the second quarter. San Francisco's Jennings was explosive, scoring a late touchdown to take the lead, and McCaffrey struggled on the opening play of the game but ended up with 160 yards overall.
With a late field goal from Harrison Butker, the Chiefs were able to prevent a first-half shutout, but until the half, they played poorly, with Kelce only managing one reception. Following Usher's halftime show, Mahomes threw an interception to begin the third quarter, which furthered the offensive lethargy. Kansas City was obviously in need of a break to challenge San Francisco.
Later that year, the Super Bowl completely changed. In the red zone, the Chiefs turned a mishandled punt—off the heel of Niners special teamer Darrell Luter Jr.—into a touchdown when Butker nailed a Super Bowl-record 57-yard field goal. In the next play, Mahomes found Marquez Valdes-Scantling across the goal line. Up until then, they had been kept out of the end zone, thus Kansas City took a 13–10 lead to start the game.
After a botched extra point, Jennings' touchdown reception sealed a 75-yard drive that put the Niners back ahead, 16–13. The wide receiver became the second person in Super Bowl history to both throw and catch a touchdown, after former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles.
After driving to the Chiefs' 3-yard line, Butker's 24-yard field goal ended the game, and Moody's 53-yard attempt tied it. Nevertheless, Mahomes completed a 2-minute drill with success, and with 3 seconds left in regulation, Butker added a 29-yard field goal to force overtime.
In the game, Butker and Moody combined to go 7 of 7 on field goals, putting on historic performances. Before Butker surpassed him, Moody had previously established the Super Bowl record with a 55-yard field goal to begin the second quarter.
Mahomes was outstanding; he ran for 66 yards on nine carries and completed 34 of 46 throws for 333 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception. He dispersed the ball—eight pass-catchers had two or more receptions—and gradually overcame a formidable 49ers defence that continuously forced him off his spot during the first half.
Mahomes became just the third player to win the MVP award back-to-back, joining Terry Bradshaw (XIII–XIV) and Bart Starr (I–II). With his third Super Bowl MVP, he now shares the top spot with Tom Brady (five) and Joe Montana (three).
While Hardman and Valdes-Scantling received Mahomes' touchdown passes, Kelce finished with 93 yards on nine receptions, spending most of his playing time in the second half and overtime.
Star wide receiver Deebo Samuel only managed 41 yards overall due to injury, while Niners quarterback Brock Purdy completed 22 of 38 passes for 255 yards and a score.