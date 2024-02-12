The Chiefs are World Champs:

Once more, the Kansas City Chiefs have won the Super Bowl. In Super Bowl LVIII's overtime, Patrick Mahomes masterminded a 75-yard touchdown drive that gave the Chiefs their second straight NFL title—this time, a 25-22 triumph over the San Francisco 49ers.

Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy following the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

In the Super Bowl's second overtime game ever, Kansas City became the first club to win back-to-back titles since the New England Patriots in 2003–04.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs throws a touchdown pass to wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. #12 against the San Francisco 49ers during overtime of Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Chiefs defeated the 49ers 25-22. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Mecole Hardman, one of only three players to win three or more Super Bowl MVP awards, caught a 3-yard pass from Mahomes to end the 13-play walk-off scoring drive. The 49ers' Jake Moody had just kicked a 27-yard field goal to end a 13-play, 66-yard drive that had put San Francisco ahead of Kansas City to begin the extra period.

Wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling #11 of the Kansas City Chiefs waves the team flag after winning the Super Bowl LVIII game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images)

For Kansas City, the championship-winning drive was a must-score, highlighted by a fourth-and-1 rush by quarterback Patrick Mahomes and a crucial 7-yard reception by tight end Travis Kelce. The Chiefs had to respond to the Niners' field goal because of the new NFL postseason overtime rules, which give both teams at least one possession in the extra frame.

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy following the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Defence dominated the opening thirty minutes of play, but scoring picked up steam in the second half, scoring 34 points. Head coach Kyle Shanahan used his arsenal of trickery to start the Niners up 10-0, with wide receiver Jauan Jennings finding Christian McCaffrey for a score in the second quarter. San Francisco's Jennings was explosive, scoring a late touchdown to take the lead, and McCaffrey struggled on the opening play of the game but ended up with 160 yards overall.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with Taylor Swift after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

With a late field goal from Harrison Butker, the Chiefs were able to prevent a first-half shutout, but until the half, they played poorly, with Kelce only managing one reception. Following Usher's halftime show, Mahomes threw an interception to begin the third quarter, which furthered the offensive lethargy. Kansas City was obviously in need of a break to challenge San Francisco.

Mecole Hardman Jr. #12 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after catching the game-winning touchdown in overtime to defeat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Later that year, the Super Bowl completely changed. In the red zone, the Chiefs turned a mishandled punt—off the heel of Niners special teamer Darrell Luter Jr.—into a touchdown when Butker nailed a Super Bowl-record 57-yard field goal. In the next play, Mahomes found Marquez Valdes-Scantling across the goal line. Up until then, they had been kept out of the end zone, thus Kansas City took a 13–10 lead to start the game.

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs the ball in overtime against the San Francisco 49ers during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

After a botched extra point, Jennings' touchdown reception sealed a 75-yard drive that put the Niners back ahead, 16–13. The wide receiver became the second person in Super Bowl history to both throw and catch a touchdown, after former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles.

Rashee Rice #4 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs the ball against Logan Ryan #33 of the San Francisco 49ers in overtime during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

After driving to the Chiefs' 3-yard line, Butker's 24-yard field goal ended the game, and Moody's 53-yard attempt tied it. Nevertheless, Mahomes completed a 2-minute drill with success, and with 3 seconds left in regulation, Butker added a 29-yard field goal to force overtime.

Harrison Butker #7 of the Kansas City Chiefs kicks a field goal late in the fourth quarter to tie the game against the San Francisco 49ers during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

In the game, Butker and Moody combined to go 7 of 7 on field goals, putting on historic performances. Before Butker surpassed him, Moody had previously established the Super Bowl record with a 55-yard field goal to begin the second quarter.

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks to pass in the fourth quarter against Nick Bosa #97 of the San Francisco 49ers during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Mahomes was outstanding; he ran for 66 yards on nine carries and completed 34 of 46 throws for 333 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception. He dispersed the ball—eight pass-catchers had two or more receptions—and gradually overcame a formidable 49ers defence that continuously forced him off his spot during the first half.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs makes a catch in the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Mahomes became just the third player to win the MVP award back-to-back, joining Terry Bradshaw (XIII–XIV) and Bart Starr (I–II). With his third Super Bowl MVP, he now shares the top spot with Tom Brady (five) and Joe Montana (three).

Richie James #17 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs the ball during the fourth quarter during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

While Hardman and Valdes-Scantling received Mahomes' touchdown passes, Kelce finished with 93 yards on nine receptions, spending most of his playing time in the second half and overtime.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling #11 of the Kansas City Chiefs catches a 16 yard touchdown pass during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Star wide receiver Deebo Samuel only managed 41 yards overall due to injury, while Niners quarterback Brock Purdy completed 22 of 38 passes for 255 yards and a score.