Mahomes Magic in Vegas lands the Chiefs a third Super Bowl in Five years:

The Kansas City Chiefs are a dynasty, and during Sunday's 25-22 overtime victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII, Patrick Mahomes solidified his claim to be one of the all-time great quarterbacks.

Mahomes is now one of only four starting quarterbacks with at least three Super Bowl victories, joining Tom Brady, Joe Montana, Terry Bradshaw, and Troy Aikman. Mahomes' game-winning touchdown pass to Mecole Hardman in overtime gave the Chiefs the victory. Only Brady (five times) and Montana (three times) have achieved the feat of being named Super Bowl MVP three times, which he accomplished.

Mahomes made some crucial plays with his legs to put himself and his team in position to win the game, even though he won it with his arm. Mahomes ran for eight yards on fourth-and-one in overtime, then for nineteen yards a few seconds later. With three seconds remaining in overtime, he set up Hardman for the game-winning strike.

Mahomes completed the game with 34 of 46 passes for 333 yards and two touchdowns. He did, however, also rush for a team-high 66 yards on nine carries, which is the second-most yards a quarterback has ever gained in a Super Bowl.

You have to believe that Dre Greenlaw's injury sustained halfway through the second quarter contributed to Mahomes' performance as a runner. The 49ers lost a vital piece of their middle defence when Greenlaw was out, and Mahomes made the most of it.

The problem with Mahomes is that. Even though his arm garners most of the attention, his all-around athletic prowess contributes to his two league MVP awards and his three Super Bowl MVP status. The Chiefs are the first team to win back-to-back Super Bowls since Brady's Patriots, which is partly due to his relentless competitiveness.