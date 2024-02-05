Super Bowl History

As everyone knows, the Chiefs have been a dominant force in recent NFL seasons. In the last five Super Bowl matches before the 2024 final, the Chiefs have featured in three of them, winning twice. Their first Super Bowl win of the NFL era came in this run in 2019, where they beat this weekend’s opponents in Miami.

This victory signalled a new era for the Chiefs franchise, led by superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes. It was set to be an era of success for the Chiefs. The following year they would yet again return to the Super Bowl finals as they faced the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

It was seemingly the master against the apprentice, as Mahomes faced the veteran Tom Brady for Super Bowl LV. However, it was the master that reigned supreme, as Brady led his side to a 31-9 victory to win his seventh title and become the Super Bowl MVP for the fifth time.

The Chiefs were determined to put things right the following year, and they battled through the post-season to reach the AFC Championship game in 2021 where they would face the Cincinnati Bengals for a spot in their third consecutive Super Bowl.

However, it did not go to plan. A very close-fought game against a strong side led by fellow young superstar quarterback Joe Burrow saw the game go to overtime. However, a long pass from Mahomes was intercepted and the Bengals took the ball downfield and kicked a 31-yard field goal to win the game 27-24 in overtime.

The Chiefs ended their run of uncertainty last year, as they returned to the Super Bowl as they faced a very strong Philadelphia Eagles side led by Jalen Hurts. Mahomes, who had picked up an injury in their AFC Championship victory was determined to play and as a result, was very limited when scrambling and rushing in the game. However, despite all the odds, Mahomes would lead his side to a 38-35 victory and the Chiefs second Super Bowl in four years.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrated with quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) after defeating the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12, 2023, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. (Tammy Ljungblad/The Kansas City Star/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Season Review

The Chiefs had a poorer season than they have been used to in recent years. When you think about the Chiefs in the last few years you assume they will enter the postseason as the number one seed and will use their home advantage superbly. However, this year that was not the case.

The Chiefs struggled at the end of the season despite a good start, losing four of their last eight matches to leave them with an 11-6 record. This meant they went into the playoffs as the number three seed in the AFC.

Although this meant they would have to play in the Wildcard Round, they had the bonus of playing at Arrowhead as they faced the Miami Dolphins. They made their home advantage count as they defeated the Dolphins 26-7.

However, after this win, the Chiefs knew that they would not play another postseason game at home this season unless they faced a team with a lower seeding than them, which was unlikely.

They would have to travel to Buffalo in the Divisional Round as they faced the Bills in record-cold temperatures. Despite the adversity of not only playing on the road but in horrific conditions, the Chiefs battled hard and thanks to a late missed field goal by Bills kicker Tyler Bass, the Chiefs won 27-24.

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks to pass during the first half against the Miami Dolphins in the AFC Wild Card Playoffs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 13, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

The Chiefs’ run would not get any easier, as in the AFC Championship game they faced the one-seed and arguable Super Bowl favourites, the Baltimore Ravens. Led by heavy MVP favourite Lamar Jackson, it was going to be even tougher than their game in Buffalo. Mahomes is fearless, however, and he has proved that time and time again for the Chiefs. They marched into Baltimore and thanks to a fantastic defensive performance they defeated the Ravens to reach yet another Super Bowl.

A win in Vegas would mean that the Chiefs would win consecutive Super Bowls for the first time in their franchise history. They would also be the first team to do it since the New England Patriots did it two decades ago.

Key Players

Patrick Mahomes is the obvious focal point when talking about the quality of the Chiefs side.

He threw for 27 touchdowns this season and over 4000 yards which means he has exceeded this yardage every season he has been a starter. A truly incredible statistic that shows exactly why he is considered one of the greatest quarterbacks ever.

Mahomes is always a threat in every aspect of the game at QB. His throwing ability is one of the best we have ever seen, but his ability to move around in the pocket and scramble is also one of the best in the league which means he can also be a threat using his feet.

The 49ers will have an incredibly difficult task attempting to prevent Mahomes from having an impact in the big game. However, pressuring him and forcing sacks is going to be the only way the Niners will have a chance to win this game.

Travis Kelce at tight end is yet another superstar. Listed as one of the best to ever play his position, Kelce has come alive in the postseason.

Despite great games against Miami and Baltimore, Buffalo was where we saw a vintage Kelce performance. Scoring two touchdowns and racking up 75 yards with only five receptions, Kelce was pivotal in that very close game against the Bills.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up prior to the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

The Niners know that with what has been said to be a poor receiver core for the Chiefs this year, Mahomes will target Kelce as much as he possibly can. Their defence is going to have to lock him down if they want to make sure they get the victory in this one.

The Chiefs also have a fantastic O-Line with the likes of Creed Humphrey and Trey Smith, which helps Mahomes as he has so much time to make his decisions when his O-Line is in fantastic form. It is going to take a massive effort from their defence to get to Mahomes on every single play.