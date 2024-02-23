It’s been a long three weeks since the NFL season ended and the Kansas City Chiefs won their third Super Bowl in four years. The 195-day countdown until the new season is ongoing , with excitement slowly building up for the NFL draft in 8 weeks as teams are starting to prepare and build their rosters ahead of the new campaign.

This year has been filled with some brilliant matches. I will be reviewing my top three games of the NFL 2023 regular season.

Detroit Lions 31 - 26 Chicago Bears

19th November 2023

Week 11

A divisional game between NFC North leaders - Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears took place at Ford Field. Jared Goff was being booed by his fans, whilst his team trailed by a 12-point deficit. He threw three interceptions and was sacked twice losing 13 yards - Until it was time to win.

At halftime, Detroit led 14-10 but a 53-yard field goal and a 39-yard touchdown scored by DJ Moore gave the Bears a 20-14 lead with 15 minutes to go. Two more field goals scored made it 26-10 and it looked like the Chicago Bears would win. Jared Goff left it late with his 32-yard passing touchdown to Jameson Williams.

With 29 seconds to go, David Montgomery won it for the Detroit Lions with a 1-yard rushing touchdown. The 2-point conversion was good as Goff threw it to rookie Tight End, Sam Laporta, and then ultimately Aidan Hutchinson forced Justin Fields into a fumble out of bounds earning the Lions 2 more points from the safety.

A great final four minutes for Goff as he led two touchdown drives after a poor game and struggled under pressure. “ Down two scores, that’s when he’s at his best … I think that speaks volumes.” Coach Dan Campbell stated whilst praising his Quarterback after a great comeback, leading his team in the direction of the playoffs.

Coach Campbell Continued by saying “ Today he showed his resiliency. When we needed those plays, he showed up in no-huddle mode. He was awesome.”

Buffalo Bills 34 - 37 Philadelphia Eagles

26th November 2023

Week 12

The Buffalo Bills always seem to be included in iconic NFL games, but a common theme is that they are always on the losing side.

After losing, the Bills went on to win five in a row leading them to win the AFC South and this game was the turning point.

Jalen Hurts was the star in this game, with 3 passing touchdowns, 200 passing yards, 65 rushing yards and not to mention his rushing touchdowns that started and ended the game, labelled as an MVP performance.

With a minute to go in the first quarter, a classic Jalen Hurts ‘Tush push’ opened the scoring. The Eagles had a quiet second quarter, whereas the Bills racked up 17 points with one field goal and two touchdowns. The half ended 17-7 in favour of the Buffalo Bills.

Another touchdown thrown by Hurts and received by A.J. Brown began the 3rd quarter and with less than two minutes to go in the 3rd, Josh Allen ran 16 yards to make it a two-score game. 24-14.

Five minutes into the 4th Quarter the game was turned around and the Eagles led for the first time since the first quarter. DeVonta Smith and Olamide Zaccheaus scored the touchdowns. Josh Allen’s second Touchdown came just after the two-minute warning making it 31-28 and it looked like the Bills were going to run away with it. With minimal time remaining , Jake Elliott’s 59-yard field goal was good and sent the game to Overtime.

An incomplete 3rd and 7 wasn’t enough for the Bills and they opted to take the field goal. The score was 34–31 and the Eagles still had a chance. A fantastic first drive from the Eagles left Jalen hurts on the Bills 12-yard line. The eccentric speed of the quarterback was on display as Hurts won the game for his team as the final score after overtime was 37-34.

31st December

Week 17

A game to remember as the Ravens clinched the number one seed in the AFC, but a game that Dolphins fans would love to forget as they saw themselves slip away from the AFC South division title. Lemar Jackson proved why he was worthy to win the MVP award scoring five touchdowns and throwing for 321 yards whilst having more touchdown passes than incompletions!

Miami got off to a dream start with an eight-play drive leading to a touchdown caught by Cedrick Wilson Jr. With a Justice Hill TD the game was levelled but a Dolphins 27-yard field goal made it 10-7 to the Fins going into the 2nd Quarter. A very busy 15 minutes for the Baltimore Ravens offense and just as busy for the Dolphins defense who struggled.

Gus Edwards capped off an 89-yard drive with his 1-yard rushing touchdown, Sander's Field goal got the Miami Dolphins right back into the game making it 13-14. Jackson found Zay Flowers deep for a 75-yard touchdown and then just before half time it became a two-score game as Isaiah Likely scored a touchdown. Great half for the Ravens, scoring 21 points and stopping the Dolphin's offence. 28-13 at Half.

Returned by Justice Hill in a brilliant 78-yard run set up Likely as he scored another touchdown, putting the Ravens in the clear but that was the only score of the third quarter.

Similarly to the first quarter, the first score of the 4th was a Tua Tagavailoa passing touchdown, this time received by De’Von Achane. The Two-point conversion failed, ultimately stopping Miami’s chances of coming back. Another 21-point quarter set the Ravens up perfectly with 2 passing touchdowns thrown by Lemar Jackson concluding his “perfect game.”

Honourable Mentions

Miami Dolphins 70 - 20 Denver Broncos

Seattle Seahawks 35 - 41 Dallas Cowboys

Miami Dolphins 27- 28 Tennessee Titans

Las Vegas Raiders 70 - 21 Los Angeles Chargers