The Pittsburgh Steelers And Cam Heyward Agree To A Six Year, $59.25 Million Extension

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Defensive End Cameron Heyward agreed to a six-year, $59.25 million contract extension that will keep him with the team until 2020. Heyward and the team announced the deal Thursday night and it makes him the second highest paid player on the team behind only Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Heyward was scheduled to make $6.969 million in 2015. Heyward will make roughly $21 million over the first eight months of the deal. The deal came with a $15 million signing/roster bonus and his cap hit in 2015 will be about $6.2 million all according to NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport.

Going into the 2015 off-season one of the Steelers biggest priorities was to sign Cameron Heyward to an extension. The former 31st overall pick in the 2011 NFL draft was arguably the Steelers best defensive player in 2014 along with Inside Linebacker Lawrence Timmons. Heyward's career began slow, recording only 2.5 sacks in his first two years in the league. Over the last two years Heyward has recorded 12.5 sacks and 112 tackles. Many experts consider Heyward to be one of the best five technique defensive ends in the league. In 2014 Heyward was tied with former Outside Linebacker Jason Worilds with 7.5 sacks for the most on the team. In 2014 he recorded 53 tackles, 12 QB hits and 38 hurries, according to ProFootballFocus.

Heyward is a cornerstone of the defense and unlike a lot of other 3-4 Ends he plays in a reserved defense, meaning his first job is to play the run and take up blockers. This results in him not getting lot of pass rushing opportunities. New Steelers Defensive Coordinator Keith Butler said his defense will be more of a attacking defense this year. He indicated that he will blitz more often and create more opportunities for his star players to shine and rush the passer. This deal has "Antonio Brown" written all over it. Heyward flashed elite play as a 2-gapping pass rusher last season but didn't play at an All-Pro level the entire time. Pittsburgh rewarded him thinking he could do it more consistently. They did the same for Antonio Brown as a Receiver in 2012 and it has worked out for the Steelers. If Heyward continues to build off of his success he can turn into one of the most dominant 3-4 Ends in the league and be up there with J.J. Watt, Muhammad Wilkerson, Sheldon Richardson, and Fletcher Cox to name a few.

Heyward will team up with second-year defensive end Stephon Tuitt and veteran nose tackle Steve McLendon to anchor the Pittsburgh Steelers defensive line. The Steelers will need second-year linebacker Ryan Shazier, third-year linebacker Jarvis Jones, third year safety Shamarko Thomas, and fourth-year cornerback Cortez Allen to step up if the Steelers want a shot at a Super Bowl title.

