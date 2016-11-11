New York Giants vs Cincinnati Bengals Preview: Giants look to continue winning ways

The New York Giants (5-3) are coming off their third straight win of the season and will look to maintain their edge in the NFC playoff race as they play host to the Cincinnati Bengals (3-4-1) on Monday night football.

Giants hoping to continue winning streak

Last week, the Giants defeated the Philadelphia Eagles for the first time since 2014 in front of a rocking home crowd at Metlife Stadium. Led by Eli Manning's four touchdown passes and Landon Collins big defensive game, the G-men were able to put away the Eagles 28-23. That win was the third straight for the Giants after they had defeated the Rams in London and the Ravens at home before the bye week. The Giants will look to win their fourth straight game and improve to an impressive 6-3, and keep pace with the Cowboys (7-1) in the NFC East race.

Injury Report

Victor Cruz is hopeful he can suit up Monday night. (Elsa/Getty Images)

S Andrew Adams (shoulder) - Starting safety Andrew Adams has been listed as questionable all week with a shoulder ailment. He has practiced this week and should be good to go come Monday night.

WR Victor Cruz (ankle) - Cruz has not practiced this week since injuring his ankle in Sunday's win over Philly. Cruz said he hopes to play Monday while it is still unknown if he will go at this time.

G Justin Pugh (knee) - Starting guard, Justin Pugh, sprained his knee on Sunday and will reportedly miss 3-4 games.

DE Kerry Wynn (concussion) - Wynn was out last week after suffering a concussion. He did individual drills Friday and his game status is still up in the air.

Matchup to watch

Giants secondary - A.J Green

Bengals receiver A.J Green is without a doubt one of the leagues premier wideouts. This season Green has 59 catches, 896 yards and three touchdowns. The Giants will have the difficult task of slowing him down.

Two Giants who will be key in stopping him are Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie and newcomer Janoris Jenkins. The Giants secondary has been stellar this season and has six interceptions in the team last two games. If the Giants want to win this one they will have to disrupt Green and keep him off his game.

Giants (projected) starting lineup:

Offense:

Name Position College Eli Manning QB Ole Miss Rashad Jennings RB Liberty Odell Beckham Jr. WR LSU Sterling Shepard WR Oklahoma Victor Cruz WR UMass Will Tye TE Stony Brook Ereck Flowers LT Miami (FL) Brett Jones LG Regina Weston Richburg C Colorado St John Jerry RG Ole Miss Bobby Hart RT Florida State

Defense:

Name Position College Jason Pierre-Paul DE South Florida Damon Harrison DT William Penn Jonathan Hankins DT Ohio St Olivier Vernon DE Miami (FL) Jonathan Casillas LB Wisconsin Keenan Robinson LB Texas Devon Kenard LB USC Janoris Jenkins CB North Alabama Landon Collins SS Alabama Andrew Adams FS UConn Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie CB Tennesse St

Prediction

This game could be a shootout with two high powered offenses taking the field. In the end the Giants have a little bit too much power and will prevail in this Monday night battle.

Giants 30, Bengals 20