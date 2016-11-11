New York Giants vs Cincinnati Bengals Preview: Giants look to continue winning ways
The New York Giants (5-3) are coming off their third straight win of the season and will look to maintain their edge in the NFC playoff race as they play host to the Cincinnati Bengals (3-4-1) on Monday night football.

Giants hoping to continue winning streak

Last week, the Giants defeated the Philadelphia Eagles for the first time since 2014 in front of a rocking home crowd at Metlife Stadium. Led by Eli Manning's four touchdown passes and Landon Collins big defensive game, the G-men were able to put away the Eagles 28-23. That win was the third straight for the Giants after they had defeated the Rams in London and the Ravens at home before the bye week. The Giants will look to win their fourth straight game and improve to an impressive 6-3, and keep pace with the Cowboys (7-1) in the NFC East race.

Injury Report

Victor Cruz is hopeful he can suit up Monday night. (Elsa/Getty Images)

Andrew Adams (shoulder) - Starting safety Andrew Adams has been listed as questionable all week with a shoulder ailment. He has practiced this week and should be good to go come Monday night.

WR Victor Cruz (ankle) - Cruz has not practiced this week since injuring his ankle in Sunday's win over Philly. Cruz said he hopes to play Monday while it is still unknown if he will go at this time.

G Justin Pugh (knee) - Starting guard, Justin Pugh, sprained his knee on Sunday and will reportedly miss 3-4 games.

DE Kerry Wynn (concussion) - Wynn was out last week after suffering a concussion. He did individual drills Friday and his game status is still up in the air.

Matchup to watch

Giants secondary - A.J Green