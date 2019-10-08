Washington Redskins Fire Head Coach Jay Gruden

The Washington Redskins have fired head coach Jay Gruden after the team lost their fifth-straight game this season.

Washington are now sitting at 0-5 and bottom of the NFC East, which is their worst start to a season since 2005, after their 33-7 defeat at home to the New England Patriots.

Gruden was with the Redskins for six years, but his time in Washington was brought to an end after Owner Daniel Snyder and President Bruce Allen informed him of their decision.

Redskins Move On From Jay Gruden

Gruden joined the Redskins back in 2014 and managed to guide the team to the Playoffs in his second season in charge, after a 9-7 finish in the regular season.

In just over five seasons, his record is 35-49-1 and, after the loss to the Patriots, he told reporters that he wasn’t “concerned” about his job security and that he was planning on getting the team their first victory next Sunday.

The former head coach signed a two-year contract extension back in 2017, but has been relieved of his duties after a poor start to the 2019 season.

A statement from the Redskins read: "Through the first five games of the 2019 season, the team has clearly not performed up to expectations, and we all share in that responsibility.

"Moving forward, we are committed to doing all that we can collectively as an organisation to turn things around and give our Redskins fans and alumni a team they can be proud of in 2019 and beyond."