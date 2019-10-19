San Francisco 49ers vs Washington Redskins: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch NFL 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for San Francisco 49ers vs Washington Redskins live stream online, TV channel, roster preview and score updates of the 2019 NFL. Kickoff time: San Francisco 49ers vs Washington Redskins: 1pm ET.
Key player Redskins
Terry McLaurin, WR of Washington Redskins. Washington's rookie receiver has had an extraordinary year and he has become the team's main receiver. With 408 yards and 5 touchdowns so far this year, McLaurin becomes the hope in the offensive to make year one of the best defenses of the NFL.
Key player 49ers
George Kittle, TE of San Francisco 49ers. So far, it's been an unappealing season for the most dangerous airborne player in San Francisco. He barely records 338 yards and a touchdown. But in the face of a flimsy defense like Washington's, it may be the game where Kittle can shine.
Washington bid farewell to the bad streak
In the duel of teams not yet winning in the 2019 NFL season, the Washington Redskins defeated the Miami Dolphins (17-16) by not having prospered Miami's two-point option in the last play of the game.
San Francisco gave another blow of authority
Much was said if the unbeaten 49ers were deceived by the rivals they had faced. Against LA Rams they showed what a good team they are by defeating them in the Coliseum by a score of (20-7) stopping completely the attack led by Jared Goff and Co.
What to expect today?
San Francisco 49ers continue to surprise by being the only undefeated team left in the National Conference. Now their 5-0 record will be displayed at FedEX Field against the Washington Redskins who arrive after just winning their first game of 2019.
How to watch San Francisco 49ers vs Washington Redskins Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: FOX.
If you want to directly stream it: NFL Game Pass.
Kick-off time: 1pmET
The San Francisco 49ers vs Washington Redskins match will be played at the FedEX Field, in Landover, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 1pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 NFL season game: San Francisco 49ers vs Washington Redskins!
My name is Enrique Ortega and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.