Houston Texans vs Baltimore Ravens: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch NFL 2019 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE
Follow it here
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Houston Texans vs Baltimore Ravens match.
Lastest games
Since Houston's founding in 2002 he has faced 10 times, where the balance favors Baltimore 8-2 and has never lost at home.
How to watch Houston Texans vs Baltimore Ravens Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your option is: CBS.
If you want to directly stream it: CBS, DirecTV and NFL Game Pass.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Key player Ravens
Lamar Jackson is one of the candidates to be MVP of the league, but should be careful with interceptions in the red zone.
Key player Texans
Deshaun Watson's best level has returned and with a week's rest, the quarterback will arrive fresh to guide his team to the seventh victory of the season.
Terrestrial Attack
Baltimore needs to gain yards on land if you want to solve their attacks, either from Lamar's legs or with Ingram or Edwards' runs.
Protecting Deshaun
One of the keys to Houston's possible victory will be to give maximum protection to one of the most battered marshals in the league.
Ravens: Another blow of authority
Baltimore is the sensation of the league and will try to give another blow on the table against a contending team in the American Conference.
Texans: consolidating leadership
Houston rested last week and derived from the results of their divisional rivals, took the top of the AFC South without playing.
Kick-off time
The Houston Texans vs Baltimore Ravens match will be played at the M&T Bank Stadium, in Baltimore, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 1:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 NFL season game: Houston Texans vsBaltimore Ravens!
My name is Adrián Hernández and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.