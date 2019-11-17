Dallas Cowboys vs Detroit Lions: LIVE Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch NFL 2019 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Last Cowboys vs Lions match
The last time these teams saw each other was in Week 4 of the 2018-2019 season. On that occasion the Cowboys won by a score of 26-24 at AT&T Stadium.
How to watch Dallas Cowboys vs Detroitr Lions Live TV and Stream
The match will be televised on FOX.
Dallas Cowboys vs Detroit Lions can be tuned from NFL Game Pass live streams.
Key player Lions
Kenny Golladay, the Detroit open receiver, is doing a great job this campaign. It accumulates 38 receptions for 697 yds and 8 touchdowns.
Key player Cowboys
Amari Cooper, the Cowboys' WR adds 53 receptions in the season for a total of 848 yds and 7 touchdowns. The Alabama receiver is living one of his best moments.
New runner in Detroit
The Lions announced this week the release of RB Paul Perkins from the first team and in his place signed Bo Scarbrough.
The #Lions announced today that they have signed RB Bo Scarbrough to the active roster from the practice squad and released RB Paul Perkins.— Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 16, 2019
In addition, the Lions announced that they have signed P Matt Wile to the practice squad.
Daktastic
Dak Prescott is the second best QB in Total Yards this season. The 4 of the Cowboys accumulates 2777 yards.
2019 Passing Yards Leaders through Week 10!— NFL (@NFL) November 12, 2019
Lions: Breaking the bad streak
The Detroit team will seek to win after two consecutive losses to the Oakland Raiders and the Chicago Bears.
Cowboys: Keeping the top
Dallas will have to win if they want to keep NFC East's first place.
