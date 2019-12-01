San Francisco 49ers 17-20 Baltimore Ravens: Tucker drills game-winning field goal as Baltimore edge closer to Playoffs

Justin Tucker kicked a game-winning field goal to clinch an eighth consecutive victory for the Baltimore Ravens after a 20-17 victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

Deebo Samuel opened the scoring for San Francisco on the opening drive, but Baltimore responded and had a first-half lead after touchdowns from Mark Andrews and Lamar Jackson.

The titanic clash certainly didn’t disappoint and it took a game-winning drive from the Ravens, which included a fourth down conversion inside their own half, to set up Tucker’s 49-yard game-winning kick.

Jackson had 109 passing years, 101-yards on the ground and a touchdown on the day. Meanwhile, Raheem Mostert led the way for the Niners with 146-yards and a rushing touchdown from 19 carries.

The victory means the Ravens have moved to 10-2 on the season, while the 49ers fall to the same record and could slip to second in the NFC West if the Seattle Seahawks beat the Minnesota Vikings on Monday.

Ravens respond after going behind on opening drive

On the first drive of the game, the Niners took the lead when Samuel leapt above Marcus Peters and grabbed Garoppolo’s deep throw for a 33-yard touchdown.

San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan’s call to go for it on fourth down paid off, but this also set the tone going forward on a wet afternoon in Baltimore.

The Ravens’ defense made a huge play to get the ball back, after forcing to punt on their opening drive. Chuck Clark stripped the ball out of Garoppolo’s arms and Brandon Williams recovered the ball deep in the opposition half.

Just two plays later, the Ravens were on the board after Jackson floated a pass to tight-end Andrews for a 20-yard touchdown reception.

Jackson scores rushing touchdown before half-time

After getting the ball back, Baltimore took the lead for the first time. Jackson led the offense down the field with a 13-play, 65-yard drive, which was rounded off with a one-yard touchdown run from the quarterback.

In response, the Niners went 75-yards in just five plays. Running back Mostert’s 40-yard run down the right side capped off the drive as the two sides continued to go toe-to-toe in the heavyweight battle.

Tucker’s field goal put the Ravens ahead by three, but San Francisco failed to tie the game right at the half when Robbie Gould’s 51-yard attempt fell short of the upright.

Baltimore had the ball to start the second-half and looked certain to stretch their lead, but a moment of brilliant from the Niners defense stopped the Ravens in their track.

Jackson rushed left and picked up the yardage for the first down, but safety Marcell Harris stripped the ball out of the quarterback’s hands and gained possession for the 49ers.

Garoppolo led the Niners offense on a 14-play, 53-yard drive, which took over eight minutes off the clock. Despite being held in the red zone, Gould kicked a 32-yard field goal to tie the game.

Tucker drills field goal to secure victory over Niners

Sam Koch’s punt, followed by a moment of brilliance from Chris Moore, had the Niners starting their next drive from their own one-yard line.

After getting the ball back, coach Harbaugh elected to go for it on fourth down, on the San Francisco 40-yard line, and Jackson’s pass was incomplete, which turned the ball over.

The Niners followed suit and done exactly the same on Baltimore’s 35-yard line, which handed the ball back to the Ravens with just over six minutes to play.

Jackson converted on a short fourth down to keep the drive alive and the quarterback guided his offense down the field to set up a field goal for his kicker.

Tucker held his nerve and drilled the 49-yard attempt to spark celebrations among Baltimore’s players and coaching staff, who know just how big this win is for the team.

The Ravens will look to make franchise history next week as they take on the Playoff-chasing Buffalo Bills, while the 49ers have another tough road game, against the New Orleans Saints.