Green Bay Packers vs Minnesota Vikings: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Monday Night Football

VAVEL.com previews Monday Night Football
I previewed tonight's matchup here on VAVEL.com. 

Follow along with us for all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Monday Night Football matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings!
The Packers are still vying for the NFC's #1 Seed
If the Packers can continue to take care of business, and see Seattle take care of the 49ers, the NFC playoffs will run through Lambeau Field, an advantage that could prove especially fruitful come late January. 

 

Michael Boone with a huge opportunity tonight
With the news that Dalvin Cook will be out, Mike Boone will be the primary recipient of backfield touches. Last week, Boone had plenty of success, rushing for 56 yards and 2 touchdowns. Look for Boone to have ample opportunity to prove his worth, and the Vikings will desperately need him to.

 

Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings Game Preview
 
Green Bay Packers: Team Update
Green Bay sits at 11-3 and in control of the division. As of late, the team has been "winning ugly", but to Aaron Rodgers and the gang, a win is a win, no matter how it looks on television. 

"We've got to clean some stuff up, but I wouldn't mind winning ugly all the way to the Super Bowl." Rodgers told the Green Bay Press-Gazette. 

 

Minnesota Vikings: Team Update
The big news out of Eagan, Minnesota this week was that Dalvin Cook will be OUT for the matchup. Cook has been one of the most leagues most effective rushers since he entered the league. 

The Evolution of Minnesota's offense has been the biggest change since the teams faced off in Week 2. Kirk Cousins has emerged as a top playmaker and the Wide Receiving Core is finally finding its groove. 

 

 

The NFC North is essentially on the line
Both the Vikings and Packers have clinched a playoff spot, all that is left to determine is who will be the winner and who will get the coveted home playoff game. 

Kirk Cousins leads the charge for the Vikings, putting up a sneaky elite season at QB and will need to be every bit as efficient as for the Vikings to come up with a victory at home.

Matt LeFleur and the Packers come into Minnesota as the current division leader, and with some help from Week 16 play, are still in contention for a first-round playoff bye. They have everything to play for in this one. 

How to watch Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings Live TV and Stream Services
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: ESPN

If you want to stream it directly: NFL Game Pass, The NFL App, nflbite.com

If you want to watch it on the internet, ​​​​​​​VAVEL USA is your best option!

Kickoff is set for 8:15 ET / 7:15 CT
The Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings game will be played at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 ET / 7:15 CT
Welcome to Vavel.com's Live Coverage of Monday Night Football: Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings
My name is Ben Bitter and I'll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL. 
