Green Bay Packers vs Minnesota Vikings: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Monday Night Football

"We've got to clean some stuff up, but I wouldn't mind winning ugly all the way to the Super Bowl." Rodgers told the Green Bay Press-Gazette.
The Evolution of Minnesota's offense has been the biggest change since the teams faced off in Week 2. Kirk Cousins has emerged as a top playmaker and the Wide Receiving Core is finally finding its groove.
Kirk Cousins leads the charge for the Vikings, putting up a sneaky elite season at QB and will need to be every bit as efficient as for the Vikings to come up with a victory at home.
Matt LeFleur and the Packers come into Minnesota as the current division leader, and with some help from Week 16 play, are still in contention for a first-round playoff bye. They have everything to play for in this one.
If you want to stream it directly: NFL Game Pass, The NFL App, nflbite.com
