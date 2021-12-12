Touchdowns and Highlights: Chicago Bears 30-45 Green Bay Packers in NFL 2021

12:03 AM5 days ago

Highlights

11:40 PM5 days ago

FINAL

Match ends! Green Bay gives a show of authority and beats the Chicago Bears to secure their place in the NFL Playoffs.
11:38 PM5 days ago

4Q | 0:48

INTERCEPTED! Green Bay's defense picks off Justin Fields' pass and the Packers secure the win.
11:31 PM5 days ago

4Q | 1:22

Santos' 43-yard field goal attempt is good.
11:19 PM5 days ago

4Q | 4:33

Rodgers pass to Davante Adams and Green Bay increases its lead by 18.
11:18 PM5 days ago

4Q | 4:33

TOUCHDOWN GREEN BAY PACKERS
11:15 PM5 days ago

4Q | 6:15

First ans Goal Green Bay.
11:14 PM5 days ago

4Q | 7:00

Green Bay in the red zone.
11:09 PM5 days ago

4Q | 9:22

The Packers are already on the Bears' field.
10:51 PM5 days ago

3Q | 1:35

Chicago punt the ball again. The Bears have failed to get any first down in the third quarter.
10:44 PM5 days ago

3Q | 2:55

Crosby's 20-yard field goal attempt is good.
10:39 PM5 days ago

3Q | 4:41

Packers in the red zone.
10:26 PM5 days ago

3Q | 8:24

Aaron Jones finds plenty of room to get all the way into the end zone after Rodgers' pass. The extra point is good.
10:25 PM5 days ago

3Q | 8:24

TOUCHDOWN GREEN BAY PACKERS
10:20 PM5 days ago

3Q | 9:24

Aaron Jones scrambles into the end zone to tie the game. The extra point is good and the Packers retake the lead.
 
10:19 PM5 days ago

3Q | 9:24

TOUCHDOWN GREEN BAY PACKERS
10:18 PM5 days ago

3Q | 10:38

1st&Goal Green Bay.
10:17 PM5 days ago

3Q | 11:30

The Packers are already in the red zone.
10:13 PM5 days ago

3Q | 15:00

Start the second half.
10:02 PM5 days ago

TOUCHDOWN GREEN BAY PACKERS

Davante Adams' touchdown.
10:00 PM5 days ago

Half time

End of the first half! In a game of many points and turnovers, Chicago is surprising Green Bay at Lambeau Field.
9:59 PM5 days ago

2Q | 0:00

Santos' 44-yard field goal attempt is good. Chicago goes into halftime with a 6-point lead.
9:53 PM5 days ago

TOUCHDOWN CHICAGO BEARS

Another Jakeem Grant touchdown.
9:50 PM5 days ago

2Q | 0:44

Great pass by Rodgers for Davante Adams to score the touchdown. The extra point is good.
9:49 PM5 days ago

2Q | 0:44

TOUCHDOWN GREEN BAY PACKERS
9:45 PM5 days ago

TOUCHDOWN CHICAGO BEARS

Chicago's touchdown to regain the lead.
9:44 PM5 days ago

2Q | 1:32

Jakeem Grant goes 96 yards for another touchdown for the Bears. The extra point is good.
9:42 PM5 days ago

2Q | 1:32

TOUCHDOWN CHICAGO BEARS
9:35 PM5 days ago

TOUCHDOWN GREEN BAY PACKERS

The interception to Fields that ended with a touchdown by the Green Bay defense.
9:34 PM5 days ago

2Q | 2:54

Great pass from Rodgers to Lewis.
9:31 PM5 days ago

TOUCHDOWN CHICAGO BEARS

That's how Green Bay scored its first touchdown of the game.
9:29 PM5 days ago

2Q | 3:21

Byrd scampers into the end zone to give Chicago the lead back. The extra point is good.
9:28 PM5 days ago

2Q | 3:21

TOUCHDOWN CHICAGO BEARS
9:23 PM5 days ago

2Q | 4:59

PICK-6! Fields is intercepted and the Green Bay defense takes the ball all the way to the end zone from midfield. The extra point is good and the Packers have already turned it over in less than two minutes.
9:19 PM5 days ago

TOUCHDOWN CHICAGO BEARS

That was the first touchdown of the game. Jakeem Grant for the Chicago Bears.
9:17 PM5 days ago

2Q | 6:02

Rodgers pass to Lazard for Green Bay's first touchdown. The extra point is good.
9:16 PM5 days ago

2Q | 6:02

TOUCHDOWN GREEN BAY PACKERS
9:13 PM5 days ago

2Q | 7:13

First and goal for Green Bay at the 3-yard line.
9:12 PM5 days ago

2Q | 8:00

The Packers are already in the red zone thanks to Aaron Jones' carry.
9:09 PM5 days ago

2Q | 10:15

Rodgers pass to Davante Adams and the Packers close to midfield.
9:04 PM5 days ago

2Q | 11:09

Jakeem Grant sneaks into the end zone with a great carry. The extra point is good.
9:03 PM5 days ago

2Q | 11:09

TOUCHDOWN CHICAGO BEARS
8:52 PM5 days ago

1Q | 2:00

Long pass from Rodgers to Lazard and the Packers close to midfield.
8:51 PM5 days ago

1Q | 2:51

Aaron Rodgers is sacked behind the line of scrimmage.
8:50 PM5 days ago

1Q | 4:00

Aaron Jones' big 15-yard carry.
8:46 PM5 days ago

1Q | 4:21

Santos' 23-yard field goal attempt is good. Chicago takes a 3-0 lead.
8:40 PM6 days ago

1Q | 7:03

Great carry by Montgomery and the Bears are now in the red zone.
8:37 PM6 days ago

1Q | 9:00

Deep pass by Justin Fields looking for Mooney but the pass is incomplete.
8:35 PM6 days ago

1Q | 9:08

Great return by Grant Sr taking the ball all the way to the Green Bay 45 yard line after the punt return.
8:33 PM6 days ago

1Q | 9:43

Both teams are stopped after three plays.
8:24 PM6 days ago

1Q | 15:00

Start the game!
8:01 PM6 days ago

All set

Both teams are already on the field awaiting the start of the game.
7:51 PM6 days ago

Another resuts

In the games of the other two National Conference North teams, the Minnesota Vikings defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers at home and the Detroit Lions lost to the Denver Broncos.
7:49 PM6 days ago

Green Bay dominance

The Chicago Bears are on a 5-game winless streak against the Green Bay Packers. Their last win was in 2018 when they beat the cheeseheads 17-24 at home.
7:40 PM6 days ago

7:29 PM6 days ago

Mexican Aaron Jones

Packers RB Aaron Jones wearing a Mexican mariachi hat as has become tradition.
7:25 PM6 days ago

Jaylon on field

Chicago Bears DB Jaylon Johnson before the team's warm-up at Lambeau Field.
11:31 PM6 days ago

Tune in here Chicago Bears vs Green Bay Packers Live Score

Stay tuned for Sunday Night Football between Chicago Bears vs Green Bay Packers. Do not miss a detail of the match Chicago Bears vs Green Bay Packers live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
11:26 PM6 days ago

One win away from the postseason

With a win tonight, the Green Bay Packers would clinch first place in the NFC North and a spot in the NFL Playoffs. They would have a 5-game lead over the Minnesota Vikings with 4 games to play.
11:21 PM6 days ago

What time is Chicago Bears vs Green Bay Packers match for NFL?

This is the start time of the game Chicago Bears vs Green Bay Packers of 12th December 2021 in several countries:

Argentina: 21:20 PM in ESPN
Bolivia: 20:20 PM in ESPN
Brazil: 21:20 PM in ESPN
Chile: 20:20 PM in ESPN
Colombia: 19:20 PM in ESPN
Ecuador: 19:20 horas in ESPN
USA (ET): 20:20 PM in NBC
Mexico: 19:20 PM in ESPN
Paraguay: 21:20 PM in ESPN
Peru: 19:20 PM in ESPN
Uruguay: 21:20 PM in ESPN
Venezuela: 20:20 PM in ESPN

11:16 PM6 days ago

How to watch Chicago Bears vs Green Bay Packers Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game Chicago Bears vs Green Bay Packers live on TV, your options is: NBC.

If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and NFL Game Pass app.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

11:11 PM6 days ago

Key Player of Green Bay Packers

Aaron Rodgers, QB: The NFL veteran has completed 247 of 373 passes this season for more than 2,800 yards, 23 touchdown passes and only 4 interceptions. He ranks in the Top 5 in quarterback rating.
11:06 PM6 days ago

Key Player of Chicago Bears

Justin Fields, QB: The rookie has completed 115 of 198 passes this season for over 1,300 yards, 4 touchdown passes and 8 interceptions. This is his first season in the NFL.
11:01 PM6 days ago

Last 5 games between Chicago Bears vs Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers 24-14 Chicago Bears

Green Bay Packers 35-16 Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears 25-41 Green Bay Packers

Chicago Bears 13-21 Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers 10-3 Chicago Bears

10:56 PM6 days ago

Green Bay Packers:close to the Playoffs

The Green Bay Packers have yet to clinch first place in the NFC North despite a 9-3 record. They have won 3 of their last 5 games.
10:51 PM6 days ago

Chicago Bears:They are only playing for pride

The Chicago Bears are practically out of contention for an NFL Playoff spot. They have won only one of their last 5 games and have a losing record of 4-8.
10:46 PM6 days ago

The match will be played at the Lambeau Field

 

The Chicago Bears vs Green Bay Packers match will be played at the stadium Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin with a capacity of 81,441 people.

10:41 PM6 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2021 NFL match: Chicago Bears vs Green Bay Packers Live Updates!

My name is Carlos Aviles and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL. One of the last Sunday Night Football of the season will feature a big game with one of the NFL's longest-running rivalries. 
