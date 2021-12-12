Touchdowns and Highlights: Chicago Bears 30-45 Green Bay Packers in NFL 2021

ADVERTISEMENT
Highlights
FINAL
4Q | 0:48
4Q | 1:22
4Q | 4:33
4Q | 4:33
4Q | 6:15
4Q | 7:00
4Q | 9:22
3Q | 1:35
3Q | 2:55
3Q | 4:41
3Q | 8:24
3Q | 8:24
3Q | 9:24
3Q | 9:24
3Q | 10:38
3Q | 11:30
3Q | 15:00
TOUCHDOWN GREEN BAY PACKERS
Las ofensivas se están dando un festín y ahora le tocó a Adams 🔝🔥#NFLMX #GoPackGo— NFL México (@nflmx) December 13, 2021
pic.twitter.com/LcxykqmMza
Half time
2Q | 0:00
TOUCHDOWN CHICAGO BEARS
Otra vez Grant🔥🔥🔥 ahora lo hace en los equipos especiales 🥵🥵🥵— NFL México (@nflmx) December 13, 2021
📺 @ESPNmx #NFLMX #DaBears pic.twitter.com/vmvLjtXqav
2Q | 0:44
2Q | 0:44
TOUCHDOWN CHICAGO BEARS
Y así fue la respuesta de los #DaBears 🔥🔥🔥— NFL México (@nflmx) December 13, 2021
📺 @ESPNmx | #NFLMX
pic.twitter.com/Jv73peK2Mi
2Q | 1:32
2Q | 1:32
TOUCHDOWN GREEN BAY PACKERS
PIIIIIIIICK SIIIIIIX 🔥🔥🔥— NFL México (@nflmx) December 13, 2021
Crea tu cuenta de #NFLGamePass aquí ➡️ https://t.co/y40DhEebaR y disfruta de la #NFL en cualquier dispositivo móvil 👀#NFLMX #GoPackGo
pic.twitter.com/MWY41bJzbQ
2Q | 2:54
TOUCHDOWN CHICAGO BEARS
No podía estar más solo en ese TD 🥱🥱🥱#NFLMX #GoPackGo— NFL México (@nflmx) December 13, 2021
pic.twitter.com/ZN9vNTEytm
2Q | 3:21
2Q | 3:21
2Q | 4:59
TOUCHDOWN CHICAGO BEARS
Grant con velocidad pura ya tiene a los osos con 10 de ventaja 🔥🔥🔥— NFL México (@nflmx) December 13, 2021
📺💻📲 @ESPNmx y @StarPlusLA #NFLMX #DaBears
pic.twitter.com/wmrOzyAWmq
2Q | 6:02
2Q | 6:02
2Q | 7:13
2Q | 8:00
2Q | 10:15
2Q | 11:09
2Q | 11:09
1Q | 2:00
1Q | 2:51
1Q | 4:00
1Q | 4:21
1Q | 7:03
1Q | 9:00
1Q | 9:08
1Q | 9:43
1Q | 15:00
All set
Another resuts
Green Bay dominance
Lista de inactivos Green Bay Packers
S Vernon Scott
LB Isaiah McDuffie
T David Bakhtiari
DL Jack Heflin
Mexican Aaron Jones
Jaylon on field
Tune in here Chicago Bears vs Green Bay Packers Live Score
One win away from the postseason
What time is Chicago Bears vs Green Bay Packers match for NFL?
Argentina: 21:20 PM in ESPN
Bolivia: 20:20 PM in ESPN
Brazil: 21:20 PM in ESPN
Chile: 20:20 PM in ESPN
Colombia: 19:20 PM in ESPN
Ecuador: 19:20 horas in ESPN
USA (ET): 20:20 PM in NBC
Mexico: 19:20 PM in ESPN
Paraguay: 21:20 PM in ESPN
Peru: 19:20 PM in ESPN
Uruguay: 21:20 PM in ESPN
Venezuela: 20:20 PM in ESPN
How to watch Chicago Bears vs Green Bay Packers Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and NFL Game Pass app.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
Key Player of Green Bay Packers
Key Player of Chicago Bears
Last 5 games between Chicago Bears vs Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers 35-16 Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears 25-41 Green Bay Packers
Chicago Bears 13-21 Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers 10-3 Chicago Bears
Green Bay Packers:close to the Playoffs
Chicago Bears:They are only playing for pride
The match will be played at the Lambeau Field
The Chicago Bears vs Green Bay Packers match will be played at the stadium Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin with a capacity of 81,441 people.