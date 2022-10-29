New York Giants vs Seattle Seahawks: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NFL 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the New York Giants vs Seattle Seahawks live scoreboard for Date 8 of the 2022 NFL Season, as well as the latest information coming out of Lumen Field. Don't miss any detail of the game with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch New York Giants vs Seattle Seahawks online live NFL Season 2022
This is the kickoff time for the game in various countries:
Argentina: 4:25 PM on NFL Game Pass
Bolivia: 3:25 PM on NFL Game Pass
Brazil: 4:25 PM on NFL Game Pass
Chile: 4:25 PM on NFL Game Pass
Colombia: 2:25 PM on NFL Game Pass
Ecuador: 2:25 PM on NFL Game Pass
United States (ET): 4: 25 PM on FOX Sports and NFL +
Spain: 9:25 PM on NFL Game Pass
Mexico: 2:25 PM on NFL Game Pass, Fox Sports and Fox Sports Premium Paraguay: 4:25 PM on NFL Game Pass
Peru: 2:25 PM on NFL Game Pass
Uruguay: 4:25 PM on NFL Game Pas
Player to watch at Seattle Seahawks
In this team stands out Geno Smith, the quarterback who has completed 73% of his passes. He also has 1712 yards, 11 TDs and 3 INTs. He has not scored since Week 4 when he helped his team defeat the Detroit Lions 45-48.
Player to watch at New York Giants
Daniel Jones, the Giants quarterback, has been outstanding this early season, completing 64% of his passes for 1,223 yards, six TDs and two INTs. He has three touchdowns, the last one in the most recent game.
How are the Seattle Seahawks coming along?
This team is being one of the revelations this season since they started as one of the favorites to be in the bottom zone, but so far their start has been positive with four wins and three losses and they are in the fifth position in the national conference table. In their last game they beat the Los Angeles Chargers 23-37 and have now won two consecutive games;
How are the New York Giants coming along?
This team is ready this year to be one of the candidates to fight to lead the national conference, although for now they are in second place, surpassed by the Philadelphia Eagles, who are in the lead. The New York Giants have six wins and one loss so far this season. In their last game they beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 17-23.
The two teams have met a total of 19 times, with the New York Giants winning 10 games and the Seattle Seahawks winning 9 games. The last time they met was in 2020 in a game won by the New York Giants 12-17. Although of the last five meetings, four of them have been won by the Seattle Seahawks.
Venue: The game will be played at Lumen Field, which was inaugurated in 2002 and has a capacity of 72,000 spectators.
Preview of the match
New York Giants and Seattle Seahawks meet in NFL Week 8
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of New York Giants vs Seattle Seahawks in the NFL
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; live from VAVEL.