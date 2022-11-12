Dallas Cowboys vs Green Bay Packers: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in 2022 NFL Season Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Dallas Cowboys vs Green Bay Packers Live Score in NFL Season Game 2022
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Dallas Cowboys vs Green Bay Packers match for the 2022 NFL Season Game on Week 10.
What time is Dallas Cowboys vs Green Bay Packers match for 2022 NFL Season Game?
This is the start time of the game Dallas Cowboys vs Green Bay Packers of November 13th in several countries:
Argentina: 6:25 PM on NFL Game Pass
Bolivia: 5:25 PM on NFL Game Pass
Brazil: 6:25 PM on NFL Game Pass
Chile: 6:25 PM on NFL Game Pass
Colombia: 4:25 PM on NFL Game Pass
Ecuador: 4:25 PM on NFL Game Pass
United States (ET): 4:25 PM on Fox Sports and NFL +
Spain: 10:25 PM on NFL Game Pass
Mexico: 3:25 PM on NFL Game Pass, Channel 5 and ViX
Paraguay: 6:25 PM on NFL Game Pass
Peru: 4:25 PM on NFL Game Pass
Uruguay: 6:25 PM on NFL Game Pass
Last games Dallas Cowboys vs Green Bay Packers
The all-time series has been very even, including some postseason games, where the Packers have the edge with 20 wins to 17 losses and have won four of the last five meetings.
Green Bay Packers 34-24 Dallas Cowboys, 2019 Season
Green Bay Packers 35-31 Dallas Cowboys, 2017 season
Green Bay Packers 34-31 Dallas Cowboys, 2017 season (Playoffs)
Dallas Cowboys 30-16 Green Bay Packers, 2016 season
Dallas Cowboys 7-28 Green Bay Packers, 2015 season
Key player Green Bay Packers
If there is a team that relies almost 100 percent on their quarterback it is the Packers with Aaron Rodgers who, after having two straight seasons being the MVP, it seems that the veteran years are starting to take their toll on No. 12, who has made mistakes he didn't used to make before. So far in 2022 he has completed 64.7 percent of his completions for 2,091 yards, 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Only in 2008 and 2011 during his first few years did he throw more than 11 interceptions, so he could set a mark but for the worse at the rate he's going.
Key player Dallas Cowboys
Although he is not the starter, there has been much discussion in recent weeks that Tony Pollard should do it because he has a better statistical record than Ezekiel Elliott, as he has carried the ball 81 times, for 506 yards, 6.2 is his average every time he runs and he has five touchdowns.
Green Bay Packers: avoiding losses
The Green Bay Packers have five losses in a row and beyond the fact that the defense on some occasions has not been able to contain the opponents, the problems have been on offense where Aaron Rodgers cannot find his receivers and that has caused many interceptions, as in the game against the Lions, and they must return to their ground game scheme where they have forgotten both Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon.
The return home
It should be noted that Mike McCarthy will return to Lamebau Field for the first time after leaving the Packers four years ago, so he will try to do it with the right foot in what was his home for many years and where he won a Super Bowl.
Dallas Cowboys: fine-tuning details
The Dallas Cowboys had their bye week, which should have helped them to fine tune details with Dak Prescott after his return to the offense, where he has not done badly at all. The Texans are second in the NFC East division with a record of 6 wins and two losses, two games behind the Eagles, so they cannot afford to lose in a complicated customs.
The Kick-off
The Dallas Cowboys vs Green Bay Packers match will be played at the Lambeau Field, in Green Bay, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 16:25 pm ET.
Dallas Cowboys vs Green Bay Packers match for the 2022 NFL Season Game 2022
My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.