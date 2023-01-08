Cleveland Browns vs Pittsburgh Steelers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Cleveland Browns vs Pittsburgh Steelers Live Score Here
Open quotes!
"I always feel confident in the guys in this locker room," " one of those things where there was still a lot of football to be played at the time. We knew we needed to turn things around, and you did! You can go one of two ways, but there was no way we were going to give up."
"I think it’s okay. stop the run defensively, make tackles, create splashes," Watt said. "Offensively, we managed to keep possession of the ball and keep the defense off the field. When we entered the field, we were able to make stops and I think that was the key to everything. But more than anything, we're just a young team. We had a tough start to the season, but we were able to grow each week and that's what we've been through. something we continue to be able to do and hope to continue to do.''
“This shows how resilient we are,” receiver Miles Boykin said. "We have a group of guys who never gave up on anything, regardless of the situation. every week and we play our best ball, we try to win games and close games. It wasn’t happening early in the season, but it happened a lot more often towards the end of the season."
"The trainer is a professional. same guy every day," Boykin said. "He always says that situations shouldn’t change the person you love. – act every day, like you do? come to work every day. It fell to us. There was frustration, but we tried to keep doing the same things, getting better at what we were doing. Over time, that's what we did. He hasn't changed a bit. From day one, he's been the same coach and he's the best. It's great to see. You may have a situation where everyone is stressed and people act differently. That was not the case from top to bottom this year.''
"They are a two-headed monster," said Spillane. "As tough as any NFL backfield. I have a personal relationship with these guys. I faced Kareem Hunt during his university career in Toledo. He was an elite college running back. an elite running back in the NFL. It has improved every year. Nick Chubb being one of the best quarterbacks in the league. Its output speaks for itself.
Kenny Pickett!
How do the Pittsburgh Steelers arrive?
Speak up, Kevin Stefanski!
“It was there. who (Clowney) obviously expressed his frustration after the game," Kiffin said. “In his two years here…we've always tried to match Myles at his weakest links and JD (Clowney) at his weakest links. We move these two guys around. We've always done this... We do it every week.”
“All of you are trying to get someone into the Hall of Fame when all that matters is you? win," Clowney said of moving Garrett. “Everybody got here for a reason, and we can all make plays. I know who I am."
“There should be better communication across industries,” Garrett said. “There has to be a constant dose of top-down leadership. We have to crush it all before it gets to a point like this. There can't be many cases where things like this happen... “