Arizona Cardinals vs San Francisco 49ers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL

Arizona Cardinals very important loss
Kyler Murray has a 66.4 pass completion percentage for 2368 yards this season. In addition, the quarterback has 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He has not scored since November 27, although it was not enough to prevent his team's loss at home against the Los Angeles Charges. He has been injured and will miss this season and the beginning of the next campaign.
Watch out for this player in the San Francisco 49ers.
Jimmy Garoppolo, a 31-year-old quarterback, has a 67% pass completion percentage this season for 2437 yards. He also has 16 touchdowns and four interceptions. He has scored four touchdowns against the Arizona Cardinals in his career.
How do the Arizona Cardinals get there?
The Arizona Cardinals are coming off a 19-20 loss to the Atlanta Falcons in their last game. They have lost six consecutive defeats and have lost eight of their last nine games. They are in the fifteenth position in the National Conference, that is to say, in the penultimate position, with four wins and 12 losses;
How are the San Francisco 49ers coming along?
This team is coming off an overtime win at home against the Las Vegas Raiders. This team has won its last nine games and has not lost since October 23 against the Kansas City Chiefs. They are in second place in the National Conference with a record of 12 wins and four losses and in first place in the NFC West division.
Background
The last time the two teams met was in November 2022, when the San Francisco 49ers won 10-38. In the last seven meetings, four have been won by the San Francisco 49ers and three by the Arizona Cardinals;
Venue: The match will be played at Levis Stadium located in the city of Santa Clara, California. It was inaugurated in 2014 and has a capacity for 68500 spectators.
Preview of the match
San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals meet in NFL Week 18 matchup
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your host for this match.