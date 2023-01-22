Cincinnati Bengals vs Buffalo Bills LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL Playoffs 2023
10:00 AMan hour ago

Tune in here Cincinnati Bengals vs Buffalo Bills Live Score in NFL Playoffs 2023

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Cincinnati Bengals vs Buffalo Bills match for the NFL Playoffs 2023 on Divisional Round on VAVEL US.
9:55 AMan hour ago

What time is Cincinnati Bengals vs Buffalo Bills match for NFL Playoffs 2023?

This is the start time of the game Cincinnati Bengals vs Buffalo Bills of January 21st in several countries:

Argentina: 5:00 PM on NFL Game Pass

Bolivia: 4:00 PM on NFL Game Pass

Brazil: 5:00 PM on NFL Game Pass

Chile: 5:00 PM on NFL Game Pass

Colombia: 3:00 PM on NFL Game Pass

Ecuador: 3:00 PM on NFL Game Pass

United States (ET): 3:00 PM on NFL Game Pass and FOX Sports

Spain: 9:00 PM on NFL Game Pass

Mexico: 2:00 PM on NFL Game Pass, TUDN, ViX, ESPN and Star Plus

Paraguay: 6:00 PM on NFL Game Pass

Peru: 4:00 PM on NFL Game Pass

Uruguay: 6:00 PM on NFL Game Pass

9:50 AMan hour ago

Last games Cincinnati Bengals vs Buffalo Bills

The Bills lead the all-time series against the Bengals with a record of 17 wins to 15 losses, highlighting that Cincinnati has won three of the last five meetings.

Cincinnati Bengals 17-21 Buffalo Bills, 2019 season.

Buffalo Bills 16-20 Cincinnati Bengals, 2017 season

Buffalo Bills 16-12 Cincinnati Bengals, 2016 season

Cincinnati Bengals 34-21 Buffalo Bills, 2015 season

Cincinnati Bengals 27-34 Buffalo Bills, 2013 season (overtime).

9:45 AM2 hours ago

Key player Buffalo Bills

After several seasons that have fallen by the wayside, Josh Allen knows he has a great opportunity to transcend and make a difference on the field to return the Bills to the Super Bowl and that this will probably be his last home game of the season, a situation that he must take advantage of to get the victory in front of his fans.
9:40 AM2 hours ago

Key player Cincinnati Bengals

Although he missed some games of the regular season due to injury, Ja'Marr Chase totaled more than a thousand yards and is Joe Burrow's main weapon in the aerial game, being one of the best receivers in the league due to his speed and height that can cause severe headaches for the opposing defense this Sunday.
Image: Bengals
9:35 AM2 hours ago

Buffalo Bills: Avoid the losses

The Buffalo Bills also suffered in their first Playoff game when they defeated the Miami Dolphins by only three points, remembering that Josh Allen did not have a good game because he suffered two interceptions that ended in points against, a situation that against the Bengals they cannot afford and will have to be more cautious with the blitzes and establish the ground game to have a better control of the game.
9:30 AM2 hours ago

Cincinnati Bengals: provide protection

The Cincinnati Bengals suffered more than enough to advance to this round, remembering that they barely defeated the Baltimore Ravens 24-17, where they had many problems both to protect Joe Burrow and to establish the ground game, a situation that they will have to adjust to keep Josh Allen as far away from the field as possible.
9:25 AM2 hours ago

Fate wanted this game

It is important to remember that all the regular season games were played on time and on time, except for the clash between Bills and Bengals due to the cardiac arrest suffered by Damar Hamlin in the middle of the field, which almost cost him his life. A few weeks later, these two teams will face each other for a berth in the American Conference Finals.
9:20 AM2 hours ago

The Kick-off

The Cincinnati Bengals vs Buffalo Bills match will be played at the Highmark Stadium, in Buffalo, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 15:00 pm ET.
9:15 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2023 NFL Playoffs 2023: Cincinnati Bengals vs Buffalo Bills!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
