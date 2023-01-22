Cincinnati Bengals vs Buffalo Bills LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL Playoffs 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Cincinnati Bengals vs Buffalo Bills Live Score in NFL Playoffs 2023
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
What time is Cincinnati Bengals vs Buffalo Bills match for NFL Playoffs 2023?
This is the start time of the game Cincinnati Bengals vs Buffalo Bills of January 21st in several countries:
Argentina: 5:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Bolivia: 4:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Brazil: 5:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Chile: 5:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Colombia: 3:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Ecuador: 3:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
United States (ET): 3:00 PM on NFL Game Pass and FOX Sports
Spain: 9:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Mexico: 2:00 PM on NFL Game Pass, TUDN, ViX, ESPN and Star Plus
Paraguay: 6:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Peru: 4:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Uruguay: 6:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Last games Cincinnati Bengals vs Buffalo Bills
The Bills lead the all-time series against the Bengals with a record of 17 wins to 15 losses, highlighting that Cincinnati has won three of the last five meetings.
Cincinnati Bengals 17-21 Buffalo Bills, 2019 season.
Buffalo Bills 16-20 Cincinnati Bengals, 2017 season
Buffalo Bills 16-12 Cincinnati Bengals, 2016 season
Cincinnati Bengals 34-21 Buffalo Bills, 2015 season
Cincinnati Bengals 27-34 Buffalo Bills, 2013 season (overtime).
Key player Buffalo Bills
After several seasons that have fallen by the wayside, Josh Allen knows he has a great opportunity to transcend and make a difference on the field to return the Bills to the Super Bowl and that this will probably be his last home game of the season, a situation that he must take advantage of to get the victory in front of his fans.
Key player Cincinnati Bengals
Although he missed some games of the regular season due to injury, Ja'Marr Chase totaled more than a thousand yards and is Joe Burrow's main weapon in the aerial game, being one of the best receivers in the league due to his speed and height that can cause severe headaches for the opposing defense this Sunday.
Buffalo Bills: Avoid the losses
The Buffalo Bills also suffered in their first Playoff game when they defeated the Miami Dolphins by only three points, remembering that Josh Allen did not have a good game because he suffered two interceptions that ended in points against, a situation that against the Bengals they cannot afford and will have to be more cautious with the blitzes and establish the ground game to have a better control of the game.
Cincinnati Bengals: provide protection
The Cincinnati Bengals suffered more than enough to advance to this round, remembering that they barely defeated the Baltimore Ravens 24-17, where they had many problems both to protect Joe Burrow and to establish the ground game, a situation that they will have to adjust to keep Josh Allen as far away from the field as possible.
Fate wanted this game
It is important to remember that all the regular season games were played on time and on time, except for the clash between Bills and Bengals due to the cardiac arrest suffered by Damar Hamlin in the middle of the field, which almost cost him his life. A few weeks later, these two teams will face each other for a berth in the American Conference Finals.
The Kick-off
The Cincinnati Bengals vs Buffalo Bills match will be played at the Highmark Stadium, in Buffalo, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 15:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the 2023 NFL Playoffs 2023: Cincinnati Bengals vs Buffalo Bills!
My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game.