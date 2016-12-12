Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Floyd arrested on DUI charge

Arizona Cardinals receiver Michael Floyd during warmups before a game against the Carolina Panthers in October 2016 |Source: Grant Halverson - Getty Images North America

Arizona Cardinals receiver Michael Floyd was arrested early Monday morning on DUI charges after allegedly falling asleep at the wheel, police said. The Scottsdale Police Department said Floyd was found asleep at the wheel of his car at 2:48 a.m.

An officer waiting to make a left turn was behind Floyd’s car. After the light cycled through twice, with Floyd not driving away, the officer walked to the car and saw that Floyd was asleep. Floyd’s foot was on the brake and the car was running. Police conducted a roadside DUI test and Floyd was arrested.

Michael Floyd's mugshot | Source: Scottsdale Police Department

Floyd was charged with two counts of DUI and one count of obstructing a roadway and failure to obey a police officer. He was released later Monday morning.

This is not Floyd’s first drunk driving arrest. Back in March 2011, Floyd was suspended from Notre Dame’s football team after being arrested while driving at nearly twice the legal limit. His suspension was lifted in August 2011. In the 2011 season, Floyd would record 100 receptions for 1,147 yards and nine touchdowns. He would be selected by the Cardinals in the first round of the 2012 NFL Draft.

The 2016 season marked the contract year for Floyd, as he entered the final year of his rookie contract. In 13 games this season, he has caught only 33 passes for 446 yards and four touchdowns. Floyd’s best season with the Cardinals came in 2013 when he caught 65 passes for 1,041 yards and five touchdowns.

Steve Keim evaluating for 2017

Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim | Source: Christian Petersen - Getty Images North America

With questions at the quarterback position looming, questions about how to fix the offensive line and how to improve the wide receiving core, Cardinals General Manager Steve Keim will definitely be up to the task heading into the offseason.

During his weekly visit with the Doug and Wolf Show on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM, Keim stated, “I really do feel our core talent on offense and defense is in place. There’s some guys who I still have high expectations for and look forward to moving on with.”

Keim then started to discuss what he hopes to see from the players within the final three games of the season.

“At the end of the day, the one thing the coach [Arians] and I will sit down and do, and I can guarantee you this: After the season — and these last three games are critical, for a lot of reasons — number one, I want to identify who loves it. Which guys are passionate about the game and who are our top competitors,” Keim said. “If you’re not going to compete and you don’t play with passion, you’re not going to be on this roster in 2017,” Keim continued.

Work ethic and dedication are other things on Keim’s list of character he will be looking for. “If there are times that I find out that certain guys don’t put in the time to prepare and film study and all of those things, we will certainly move on quickly. It’s hard enough to win in this game, let alone with guys that don’t care.” Keim said.

Arizona will have 22 free agents in the offseason including Calais Campbell, Jermain Gresham, Chandler Jones, Tony Jefferson, D.J. Swearinger, Kevin Minter, Alex Okafor, Tharold Simon, Andre Ellington, Marcus Cooper and Chandler Catanzaro.

Couple of Cardinals going on the injured reserve

Cardinals linebacker Deone Bucannon | Source: Christian Petersen - Getty Images North America

Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians announced that safety Tyvon Branch tore his groin again and will be placed on injured reserve.

Arizona will also place offensive lineman Ulrick John on injured reserve with a shoulder injury. Hybrid player Deone Bucannon may need surgery for an ankle sprain and will also go on the injured reserve.

With three games remaining in the 2016 season, the Cardinals should start considering what they have in offensive lineman Cole Toner and Evan Boehm. Both were chosen by the Cardinals in 2016 NFL Draft and have been healthy scratches all season.

Another member of the draft class that Arizona should look into is defensive lineman Robert Nkemdiche. Nkemdiche has not dressed the last three games and has appeared in one game for the Cardinals this season.